Telemundo Inks Another Major U.S. Spanish-Language Soccer Deal

MIAMI—Building on the record ratings produced by its Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Telemundo continues to acquire more soccer rights with a major deal for U.S. Spanish-language rights to all UEFA men's club competitions.

The deal with UC3 gives it the exclusive Spanish-language media rights in the U.S. for all UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) men’s club competitions including the UEFA Champions League for three seasons, beginning with the 2027/28 season.

The deal also includes exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League.

The deal adds the UEFA Champions League to Telemundo's portfolio of premium sports programming including Premier League, Bundesliga, US Men’s and Women’s National teams, Liga MX clubs CD Guadalajara, FC Juárez, and Tigres UANL and Olympic soccer.

Under the agreement, Telemundo will deliver comprehensive live coverage of every UEFA Champions League season across its portfolio of broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms, including the Telemundo Network, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo Deportes Ahora, the company's dedicated FAST sports channel.

Telemundo's coverage will include every match of the competition, supported by comprehensive studio programming, expert analysis, original digital content and extensive match-day coverage designed specifically for U.S. Hispanic audiences.

Additional programming details and coverage plans for all UEFA men’s club competitions will be announced closer to the start of the 2027/28 season.

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“The UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of club soccer tournaments, bringing together many of the world's greatest teams and players in one of the most prestigious competitions in sports," said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which includes NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Group, NBC News, NBC News NOW and NBCUniversal Local. "We are delighted to partner with UC3 to bring the excitement, passion and drama of the UEFA men’s club competitions to Spanish-speaking fans across the United States. Telemundo's commitment to excellence and its deep connection with soccer audiences make it an outstanding home for the UEFA Champions League."

In announcing the deal, Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president and chair of the UC3 Board, said that “UEFA club competitions represent the very highest level of club football, and their popularity continues to grow globally. This agreement with Telemundo reflects both the strength of our competitions and the passion of Spanish-speaking fans in the United States. We look forward to working together to deliver unforgettable moments and bringing the drama, excitement and excellence of European football to millions of viewers over the next cycle.”

UC3 unites European football’s governing body UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC) and represents more than 800 top European clubs in rights negotiations.

"Coming off the unprecedented success of Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are excited to dedicate our expertise and resources to present the very highest level of club soccer tournaments to millions of passionate fans across the United States," said Luis Fernandez, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "We are ready to deliver the best world-class experience for all US Hispanics through the full power of Telemundo’s broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms."