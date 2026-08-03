Sinclair Announces 2026 Annual Scholarship Winners

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has awarded scholarships to 15 university students as part of its annual Sinclair Scholarship Program.

The annual program helps students complete their education and pursue careers in journalism, broadcasting, digital storytelling, marketing, public relations, communications and related fields.

“The future of this industry will be shaped by the storytellers and communicators we invest in today. These outstanding students aren't just impressive; they're a glimpse of what's coming,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said. “Sinclair is proud to support their academic journeys and look forward to seeing the impact they make in the years ahead.”

Now in its 13th year, the program has awarded more than $480,000 in tuition assistance since its inception.

This year, Sinclair awarded $48,600 in scholarships to the following students:

Sara Alvarez, University of Southern California

Jocelyn Bilker, Penn State University

Riddhi Bora, University of Texas at Austin

Sydney Chan, Syracuse University

Michelle Ifediba, University of California, Berkeley

Yasmin Kerikar, Brooklyn College

Josiah Lee, North Carolina State University

Kelcie Lee, University of California, Berkeley

Philip Lam, Northwestern University

Katareena Roska, Northwestern University

Samantha Smith, West Virginia University

Sophie Starkey, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Abeni Townsend, Clark University

Chloe Waites, Florida A&M University

Josiah Wonnell, Abilene Christian University

More information about the Sinclair Scholarship and this year's recipients can be found here.