Sinclair Announces 2026 Annual Scholarship Winners
Program, now in its 13th year, has awarded more than $480,000 in tuition assistance
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has awarded scholarships to 15 university students as part of its annual Sinclair Scholarship Program.
The annual program helps students complete their education and pursue careers in journalism, broadcasting, digital storytelling, marketing, public relations, communications and related fields.
“The future of this industry will be shaped by the storytellers and communicators we invest in today. These outstanding students aren't just impressive; they're a glimpse of what's coming,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said. “Sinclair is proud to support their academic journeys and look forward to seeing the impact they make in the years ahead.”
Now in its 13th year, the program has awarded more than $480,000 in tuition assistance since its inception.
This year, Sinclair awarded $48,600 in scholarships to the following students:
- Sara Alvarez, University of Southern California
- Jocelyn Bilker, Penn State University
- Riddhi Bora, University of Texas at Austin
- Sydney Chan, Syracuse University
- Michelle Ifediba, University of California, Berkeley
- Yasmin Kerikar, Brooklyn College
- Josiah Lee, North Carolina State University
- Kelcie Lee, University of California, Berkeley
- Philip Lam, Northwestern University
- Katareena Roska, Northwestern University
- Samantha Smith, West Virginia University
- Sophie Starkey, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- Abeni Townsend, Clark University
- Chloe Waites, Florida A&M University
- Josiah Wonnell, Abilene Christian University
More information about the Sinclair Scholarship and this year's recipients can be found here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.