Telemundo 51 Miami, Marlins Ink Deal for Spanish-Language Broadcasts

MIRAMAR, Fla.—NBCUniversal’s Telemundo 51 Miami/WSCV has announced an agreement with the Miami Marlins that will make live Spanish-language coverage of Marlins games available for the first time on the station.

Telemundo 51 will broadcast the Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1:40 p.m. ET, and against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3:10 p.m. ET – the final game of the 2026 regular season – on free over-the-air television in South Florida.

“Our viewers have a deep passion for baseball, and we are proud to make Marlins baseball available to Spanish-speaking fans on Telemundo 51 for the first time,” said Jorge Carballo, president and general manager of Telemundo 51 and NBC6 / WTVJ. “This initiative underscores our shared commitment to serving South Florida’s vibrant Hispanic community.”

“Baseball is deeply rooted in the Spanish-speaking community, and that is especially true here in South Florida,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins president of Business. “Our partnership with Telemundo 51 Miami allows us to connect with Spanish-speaking fans in a more meaningful way through Spanish-language broadcasts while expanding access to Marlins baseball across the region.”