ITN Expands Programmatic Local TV Platform

NEW YORK—ITN has announced a new initiative to further expand its programmatic local linear TV platform by integrating Comscore's advanced and qualitative data into the ITN NXTv Programmatic Hub.

The move means that later this year, ITN’s data store will enable buyers to move more easily from planning to activation and provide users with greater precision, accountability, and workflow efficiency.

"This represents the next phase in the evolution of local linear TV," said Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. "We've already built the programmatic foundation. By integrating audience data directly into campaign execution, we're making local TV more precise, measurable, and actionable for advertisers."

"Modern measurement is at the core of how media buying and selling continues to evolve. We're proud to power ITN's self-service linear programmatic platform with advanced audience and behavioral data that enables smarter, more efficient planning," added Hanna Gryncwajg, senior vice president, commercial, Comscore. "Audience-based buying helps advertisers reach the consumers who are more likely to engage, improving campaign performance and ROI. With this launch, ITN is making sophisticated linear programmatic capabilities easier and more accessible for the marketplace."

The move was also praised by Dentsu, which is an alpha partner to the NXTv Programmatic Hub. "Buyers want local TV to align with the rest of their video investments—comparable, measurable, and easier to activate," said Jennifer Hungerbuhler, executive vice president, head of local media investment and productivity at Dentsu. "With Comscore data operationalized in NXTv, we can move from planning to programmatic activation faster and with greater confidence."

Dentsu reported that it will apply Comscore-provided advanced audience segments directly in campaign execution.

A key component of the initiative is a data store within the ITN NXTv Programmatic Hub. Powered by Comscore advanced and qualitative audiences, the data store includes more than eight hundred lifestyle and behavioral segments. As part of the initial rollout, Dentsu will leverage these capabilities to execute programmatic local linear TV campaigns using custom audience segments.

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The integration preserves broadcaster control while simplifying impression-based buying for local linear TV—expanding value for both local TV and digital buyers and helping stations protect and grow share of investment.

The NXTv Programmatic Hub enables users to:

Activate programmatic local linear TV using Comscore lifestyle and behavioral audience data across activation and post-campaign reporting.

Create and manage custom Deal IDs informed by Comscore advanced data.

Execute detailed programmatic buys through an integration with Magnite's ClearLine enabling activation across linear television.

Monitor delivery in unified dashboards across linear and digital video.

ITN's programmatic infrastructure, Comscore's audience intelligence, and Dentsu's sophisticated approach to activation are leading the industry to reduce friction and improve accountability across the local TV supply chain.

ITN also reported that the initiative strengthens local linear TV by adding programmatic intelligence, automation, and transparency to its unmatched reach. In the future, ITN will extend these capabilities to enhanced deal structures, advanced analytics dashboards, and AI buyer-to-seller agents to translate natural language prompts for streamlined submissions, bidding, and delivery.