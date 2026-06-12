Viant Launches Enhanced Publisher Solutions for CTV, Programmatic

IRVINE, Calif.— The demand side ad platform Viant Technology has launched its enhanced Publisher Solutions, a centralized tool set that provides seamless access to critical insights and monetization intelligence across the company's advertising platform.

More than 20 partners, including LG Ads, TCL, Scripps, A+E Networks, Xumo, Allen Media Group, Haystack and Vevo, participated in the launch of new capabilities that offer smarter insights, stronger monetization and clearer signals for CTV and programmatic.

These solutions are designed to enable advertisers to access higher-quality and better-addressable inventory at scale, while providing publishers greater transparency into supply quality and enhancing their ability to monetize their inventory. Viant Publisher Solutions are available at no cost to publisher partners.

Viant Publisher Solutions features all-new SupplyIQ, a detailed, publisher-specific dashboard which includes key performance data around Direct Access, Household ID (HHID), and IRIS_ID to form a unified framework focused on improving signal fidelity, supply path efficiency, audience addressability and content intelligence. These inputs directly influence how the Viant ad platform values inventory, allocates spend, and optimizes campaign performance.

“Today’s programmatic ecosystem requires deeper alignment between premium supply and brand advertisers,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO, Viant Technology. “With Viant Publisher Solutions, we are creating a more transparent and efficient marketplace, giving publishers control and insight into their inventory while enabling advertisers to access premium, signal-rich supply that drives real, measurable outcomes.”

Several of the launch partners praised the new features offered by Publisher Solutions.

Vijay Rao, senior vice president of partnerships at Tubi praised the improved features in a statement saying that “as a publisher, creating more direct relationships with DSPs is increasingly important to maximize both transparency and monetization. Viant’s Direct Access framework gives us a way to collaborate more closely, improve signal quality, and unlock incremental revenue opportunities without additional platform fees.”

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"In CTV, transparency and innovation are not just nice to have; they are the foundation of effective advertising. Viant delivers on both, and their Household ID and identity framework gives Molson Coors the future-proofed foundation to power our marketing effectiveness and digital transformation ambitions in 2026 and beyond," said Brad Feinberg, vice president of media and marketing operations, Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Viant described the four core features of Viant Publisher Solutions as follows:

SupplyIQ: Viant's SupplyIQ reporting solution ensures that Viant only bids on inventory that meets the signal quality thresholds required to drive advertiser outcomes. By continuously evaluating signal coverage, SupplyIQ gives Viant's bidder a clear, accurate view of supply and deprioritizes inventory that cannot be evaluated with confidence. Publishers who want to maximize their eligibility for Viant demand can use SupplyIQ's reporting layer to understand exactly how their inventory appears to the DSP and where improvements will directly impact monetization.

Direct Access: Viant's Supply Path Optimization (SPO) framework connects advertisers to premium CTV and digital inventory through the most direct and cost-efficient paths available. By eliminating unnecessary intermediary hops, Direct Access reduces auction noise and ensures a greater share of every advertiser dollar goes toward working media, not fees. Unlike competing SPO programs that charge publishers a percentage of advertiser spend, Viant charges publishers nothing. Currently, 85% of CTV spend on the Viant platform is transacted through Direct Access.

Household ID: Viant’s publisher Household ID (HHID) integration enables publishers to sync their first-party data into Viant’s deterministic identity framework, increasing addressability and measurement capabilities. Advertisers benefit from more accurate audience targeting, cross-device frequency management, and improved attribution.

IRIS_ID: Viant’s content identification and targeting solution allows publishers to map their video content to standardized IRIS Content IDs, unlocking new monetization strategies based on content-level signals. Advertisers can now target and measure campaigns at the content level, improving contextual alignment and engagement.