Scripps Completes Acquisition of WTVQ Lexington

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps said it has completed its previously announced $15.8 million acquisition of ABC affiliate WTVQ Lexington, Ky., from Morris Network Inc.

The purchase creates a duopoly in Lexington with Scripps-owned NBC affiliate WLEX. DirecTV had opposed the license transfer, which the Federal Communications Commission approved last month.

Scripps announced the acquisition in March, part of a broader strategy to realign its local television portfolio through acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions.

This year, Scripps has sold WFTX Fort Myers, Fla., and WRTV Indianapolis, generating gross proceeds of $123 million. It also recently completed a station swap with Gray Media that expanded Scripps’ presence in the Mountain West.

It has also announced plans to reacquire 23 Ion-affiliated stations for about $54 million.