Scripps Completes Acquisition of WTVQ Lexington
$15.8 million deal for ABC station gives it a duopoly in the market
CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps said it has completed its previously announced $15.8 million acquisition of ABC affiliate WTVQ Lexington, Ky., from Morris Network Inc.
The purchase creates a duopoly in Lexington with Scripps-owned NBC affiliate WLEX. DirecTV had opposed the license transfer, which the Federal Communications Commission approved last month.
Scripps announced the acquisition in March, part of a broader strategy to realign its local television portfolio through acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions.
This year, Scripps has sold WFTX Fort Myers, Fla., and WRTV Indianapolis, generating gross proceeds of $123 million. It also recently completed a station swap with Gray Media that expanded Scripps’ presence in the Mountain West.
It has also announced plans to reacquire 23 Ion-affiliated stations for about $54 million.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.