NBCU to Launch 40 FAST Channels on LG Channels

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and LG Electronics (LG) have announced a deal that will make a wide variety of content available from NBCU on LG smart TVs and add e-commerce experiences to some of that content.

As part of the agreement, 40 new FAST channels will launch in March on LG Channels. In addition, NBCUniversal will enable consumers to shop directly from some of that content in the U.S. on LG smart TVs.

The two companies said that NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, and SNL Vault FAST channels have already launched.

An extensive collection of film and TV series spanning decades including “Little House on the Prairie," “Murder, She Wrote” and "Saved by the Bell,” plus cinema classics from Universal Pictures and genre-based action, crime and monster movies coming soon.

These upcoming launches include past seasons of popular series from “Million Dollar Listing,” “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef” along with Spanish-language news and entertainment from Telemundo. Additionally, local news, true-crime and sports programming will join the LG Channels lineup.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with NBCUniversal and bring even more premium content to LG Channels,” said Matthew Durgin, vice president of LG content and services at LG Electronics USA. “With the addition of NBCUniversal’s renowned programming, we’re enhancing the LG Channels experience and furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

“Following our recent deal with LG for the hit series Suits, we are thrilled to expand upon our relationship with them through the launch of these FAST channels,” said Bruce Casino, executive vice president of sales and distribution – U.S., NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “Now, LG Channels viewers will have access to the very best of NBCUniversal’s unrivaled content library. Whether it’s hugely popular classics like Little House on the Prairie, iconic comedies like Will & Grace, or legendary films from Universal Pictures, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Looking ahead, the two companies also announced that LG TV users with pay-TV subscriptions will be able to watch some of their favorite current NBCUniversal content on linear, including Bravo’s highly successful “Below Deck” franchise.

These users will also be able to shop directly within the LG experience on-screen with plans to offer additional content.

Using NBCU Checkout and LG’s ‘webOS pay’ feature, viewers will be able to utilize their LG remote to easily explore different products inspired by the content and easily make a purchase through their mobile device or directly on their TV.

The two companies reported that the joint effort leverages LG’s Emmy-award-winning webOS smart TV platform and NBCUniversal’s ad technologies. It aims to redefine how viewers engage with content and commerce through shoppable experiences, ad innovations, and purchasing technology.

Since launching its commerce business, NBCUniversal reported that it has seen incredible demand and impact for brands of all sizes.

Adding shopping experiences within the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and commerce spaces, also builds on NBCUniversal and LG Electronics’ long-standing sponsorship deals.

NBCU described the full list of channels that will be launching on LG as follows: