NBCU to Launch 40 FAST Channels on LG Channels
NBCU is also planning to enabled shoppable content across LG smart TVs in the U.S.
NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and LG Electronics (LG) have announced a deal that will make a wide variety of content available from NBCU on LG smart TVs and add e-commerce experiences to some of that content.
As part of the agreement, 40 new FAST channels will launch in March on LG Channels. In addition, NBCUniversal will enable consumers to shop directly from some of that content in the U.S. on LG smart TVs.
The two companies said that NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, and SNL Vault FAST channels have already launched.
An extensive collection of film and TV series spanning decades including “Little House on the Prairie," “Murder, She Wrote” and "Saved by the Bell,” plus cinema classics from Universal Pictures and genre-based action, crime and monster movies coming soon.
These upcoming launches include past seasons of popular series from “Million Dollar Listing,” “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef” along with Spanish-language news and entertainment from Telemundo. Additionally, local news, true-crime and sports programming will join the LG Channels lineup.
“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with NBCUniversal and bring even more premium content to LG Channels,” said Matthew Durgin, vice president of LG content and services at LG Electronics USA. “With the addition of NBCUniversal’s renowned programming, we’re enhancing the LG Channels experience and furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”
“Following our recent deal with LG for the hit series Suits, we are thrilled to expand upon our relationship with them through the launch of these FAST channels,” said Bruce Casino, executive vice president of sales and distribution – U.S., NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “Now, LG Channels viewers will have access to the very best of NBCUniversal’s unrivaled content library. Whether it’s hugely popular classics like Little House on the Prairie, iconic comedies like Will & Grace, or legendary films from Universal Pictures, there’s truly something for everyone.”
Looking ahead, the two companies also announced that LG TV users with pay-TV subscriptions will be able to watch some of their favorite current NBCUniversal content on linear, including Bravo’s highly successful “Below Deck” franchise.
These users will also be able to shop directly within the LG experience on-screen with plans to offer additional content.
Using NBCU Checkout and LG’s ‘webOS pay’ feature, viewers will be able to utilize their LG remote to easily explore different products inspired by the content and easily make a purchase through their mobile device or directly on their TV.
The two companies reported that the joint effort leverages LG’s Emmy-award-winning webOS smart TV platform and NBCUniversal’s ad technologies. It aims to redefine how viewers engage with content and commerce through shoppable experiences, ad innovations, and purchasing technology.
Since launching its commerce business, NBCUniversal reported that it has seen incredible demand and impact for brands of all sizes.
Adding shopping experiences within the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and commerce spaces, also builds on NBCUniversal and LG Electronics’ long-standing sponsorship deals.
NBCU described the full list of channels that will be launching on LG as follows:
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents: This Emmy-winning anthology series created by Alfred Hitchcock features pulse-pounding mysteries and delightfully twisted endings. Enjoy these star-studded classics from the beloved "Master of Suspense" himself!
- American Ninja Warrior: Catch up on American Ninja Warrior, where athletes take on a tough obstacle course in an epic physical competition.
- Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change – or will chaos rule?
- NBC Comedy Vault: For non-stop laugh-out-loud moments from iconic series “Will & Grace,” look no further than the NBC Comedy Vault channel!
- Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.
- Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy®-winning drama.
- Saved By The Bell: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. Watch them grow from Bayside High in “Saved By The Bell” to after graduation in “The College Years.”
- Universal Action: Buckle up and hold on tight! Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and many others.
- Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more.
- Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters, and howling werewolves! From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, which include titles such as “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Wolf Man” and more.
- Universal Movies: Immerse yourself in the magic of cinema, from laugh-out-loud comedies and inspiring dramas to thrilling adventures – all on the Universal Movies channel.
- Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.
- E! Keeping Up: Catch up and "keep up" with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.
- Million Dollar Listing Vault: Bravo's Million Dollar Listing vault has the best of luxury real estate, with all the deals and drama! Watch every season now!
- Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.
- Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.
- SNL Vault: See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts!
- Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.
- GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and much more.
- NBC Sports NOW: Enjoy big-time sports talk with Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard and more, plus watch live events and highlights.
- American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup”.
- Dateline 24/7: Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.
- NBC New York News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the tri-state area.
- NBC Los Angeles News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the LA area.
- NBC Chicago News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Chicago area.
- NBC Philadelphia News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Philadelphia area.
- NBC South Florida News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the South Florida area.
- NBC Boston News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Boston area.
- NBC Connecticut News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in Connecticut.
- NBC Washington, DC News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the DC area.
- NBC Dallas Fort Worth News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
- NBC San Diego News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the San Diego area.
- NBC Bay Area News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Bay Area.
- NBC News NOW: Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7.
- TODAY All Day: Enjoy all four hours of the TODAY show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors.
- Telemundo Noticias California: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in California.
- Telemundo Noticias Texas: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in Texas.
- Telemundo Noticias Florida: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in Florida.
- Telemundo Noticias Noreste: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the northeast.
- Telemundo Accion: Experience recent fan favorites and the best hits from Telemundo, featuring fast-paced crime telenovelas. Immerse yourself in popular series and join iconic characters like Aurelio Casillas, Nacho Montero, Catalina Santana and Vicenta Acero in thrilling titles such as “El Señor de los Cielos,” “El Barón,” “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso’ and “Señora Acero.”
- Historias de Amor: Delightful romantic comedies & emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge.
- Telemundo al Dia: The most trusted news source for the Hispanic community in the US, offering the most important news and the latest in entertainment and sports.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
