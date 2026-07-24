Mark Bridges to Lead CableLabs

LOUISVILLE, Colo. —CableLabs has announced that Mark Bridges, currently executive vice president and chief technology officer, has been named president and chief technology officer effective August 1, 2026, and that Bridges will assume the role of president and chief executive officer on Jan. 1, 2027.

Mark Bridges. (Image credit: CableLabs)

Phil McKinney, who has served as president and CEO since June 2012, will retire on Jan. 1, 2027. To support a seamless leadership transition, McKinney will remain CEO through the end of 2026 and will continue to advise the CableLabs Board of Directors and Bridges throughout 2027.

“Phil transformed CableLabs from a North American research and development organization into a global innovation leader,” said Chris Winfrey, chairman of the CableLabs Board of Directors and president and CEO of Charter Communications. “Under his leadership, CableLabs expanded its membership, accelerated technology development and strengthened its impact across the connectivity industry. The Board is grateful for Phil’s leadership and service, and we are confident Mark is the right person to build on that foundation and lead CableLabs into its next chapter.”

Bridges has served as CableLabs’ executive vice president and chief technology officer since June 2023, leading the organization’s technology and strategy teams. Since assuming the role, he has overseen CableLabs’ core research and development programs, technology investment decisions and the strategic direction of its innovation portfolio.

As a member of the executive team he has worked directly with member company executives on technology strategy and the development of industry specifications. Prior to becoming chief technology officer, he served as vice president of the Future Infrastructure Group and vice president of software.

"Mark has been central to CableLabs' technology strategy for more than a decade, including helping lead our expansion into cloud-native architectures, network convergence and AI,” McKinney said. “He knows this organization, he knows our members and he knows what it takes to lead at this level. I am proud of what this team has accomplished and confident in where Mark will take it next."

"CableLabs has always brought the industry together to solve hard technology problems and open new frontiers for advancement," Bridges said. "That mission drives us forward. I'm committed to accelerating the strong foundation Phil and our team built, and to pushing into what comes next. I look forward to working with our members, partners, employees and the broader industry to pioneer the technologies that will define the future of connectivity."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CableLabs' executive leadership team will remain in place throughout the transition, ensuring continuity for members, partners and employees as the organization advances its mission and strategic priorities.

McKinney joined CableLabs in June 2012 from Hewlett-Packard, where he served as CTO. During his tenure, CableLabs expanded its membership from 19 North American operators to more than 50 companies worldwide. Under his leadership, the organization led the development of DOCSIS® 3.1 and 4.0 technologies and the 10G suite of technologies. CableLabs also brought SCTE under its umbrella in 2021.

The organization’s patent portfolio grew from fewer than 70 patents to more than 1,000 during McKinney’s 14 years at CableLabs. The annual rate of patent generation increased more than 20-fold, extending CableLabs’ innovation impact across a broader range of technologies and markets.