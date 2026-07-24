Study: T-Mobile Remains Best Mobile and Fastest 5G Network

Ookla's Connectivity Report on the state of U.S. mobile and fixed networks for the first half of 2026 finds that T-Mobile had the Best Mobile Network overall, and the Best 5G Network, among providers in the U.S. It recorded a median download speed of 275.55 Mbps across all technologies combined, and a median 5G download speed of 314.38 Mbps.

The speeds have important implications for broadcaster journalists and news organizations working in the field who rely on 5G networks to deliver video feeds and stories back to newsrooms.

To earn the ranking as the Best Mobile Network overall, and the Best 5G Network, among providers in the United States during this period, T-Mobile recorded a Speedtest Connectivity Score of 80.12, and a Speedtest 5G Connectivity Score of 73.52. Speedtest Connectivity Score combines key metrics to evaluate the overall user experience that mobile providers offer. It includes Speed Score, as well as indicators for web browsing performance, and Video Streaming Score.

T-Mobile also offered the best gaming and video streaming experiences in the United States during 1H 2026, across both all technologies combined, and specifically for 5G, according to Speedtest Intelligence data.

The Ookla report also found that AT&T Fiber offered the Best Internet, and was the Fastest Fixed Network in the United States during 1H 2026 with a median download speed of 374.75 Mbps, and a median upload speed of 320.65 Mbps.

Among the most populous cities in the United States, Lincoln recorded the fastest median mobile download speed of 395.83 Mbps, while Durham outpaced the other cities to record the fastest median fixed download speed, with 380.47 Mbps.

More data and the full report can be found here .

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Results are based on data from Speedtest.