How Second-Half Goals Drove Advertising Peak at the World Cup

Kylian Mbappé of France controls the ball against Morocco in a July 9 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match in Foxborough, Mass.

France’s convincing 2026 FIFA World Cup win against Morocco revealed a lot about how in-match play affects audience trends, and their knock-on effect on the advertising potential of major sports. The French side was threatening throughout as it marched to a 2-0 victory that included an early penalty miss and an eventual goal breaking the deadlock midway through the second half. A second goal just minutes later put France in control, allowing the team to see out the closing moments easily and continue its World Cup journey.

Paul Davies (Image credit: Yospace)

Throughout the tournament, Yospace has been collecting streaming and advertising data from 14 OTT rightsholders worldwide to understand how key moments influence streaming audiences and advertising opportunities. France’s victory demonstrated how momentum can shift even without a flurry of goals, keeping audiences engaged and creating valuable advertising opportunities throughout the match.

Early Drama Drives Audience Growth

Within the opening half-hour, France was awarded a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review. Around three minutes passed before the kick was eventually taken, creating an unusually prolonged period of suspense as viewers waited to see if France would take the lead. To viewers’ surprise, France’s star player, Kylian Mbappé, missed the penalty. Rather than slowing audience growth, the delay resulted in a nearly 10% increase in viewership, with new viewers tuning in to see what would happen. This sharp increase came right before a hydration break, meaning an even larger audience reach for rightsholders that chose to serve ads here.

New to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hydration breaks are mandatory three-minute pauses taken midway through each half, creating space for an extra two-minute ad break previously unavailable to rightsholders. As you can see from the chart, the audience spike was timed particularly well for maximizing this new advertising opportunity, and dipped only slightly before quickly regaining momentum.

Morocco continued to challenge France ahead of halftime. Despite neither side making a breakthrough, a healthy stream of chances kept viewing figures high right up until the interval.

Second-Half Goals Produce the Biggest Advertising Opportunity

Halftime led to a temporary decline in viewership, as is typical of soccer matches. As play resumed, audiences quickly returned and continued to climb as the quarterfinal remained evenly poised at 0-0.

Viewer attention spiked at key moments during the France-Morocco World Cup quarterfinal match. (Click to enlarge.) (Image credit: Yospace)

The breakthrough finally arrived midway through the second half. France’s first goal gave audience numbers a sharp boost, with many tuning in to catch the replay on mobile. A second goal just six minutes later boosted viewers again for the same reason, and effectively decided the contest.

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The second-half hydration break followed immediately after France doubled its advantage. With audience numbers high after two quick goals, broadcasters were gifted the largest live audience of the match for an ad opportunity they previously wouldn’t have had.

Audience Declines as the Result Becomes Clear

France’s two quick goals midway through the second half proved to be the decisive period of the match. While audience numbers remained high immediately afterward, the second hydration break marked a clear turning point. Unlike other knockout matches analyzed during the tournament, where viewers returned quickly after this break as the result still hung in the balance, audience numbers continued to decline once play resumed.

The graph suggests many viewers felt France’s place in the semifinals was no longer in doubt. As the defending champions comfortably managed the closing stages and Morocco struggled to create a route back into the match, concurrency fell steadily towards the final whistle.

What This Means for Ad Tech

France’s victory shows that goals are not the only factors influencing streaming audiences. VAR reviews, missed chances and decisive scorelines can all influence viewer engagement.

Hydration breaks add another layer. Their timing depends on the referee rather than on a fixed schedule, meaning broadcasters need technology that responds immediately when advertising opportunities arise.

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), supported by advanced prefetch, helps rightsholders maximize the value of these moments. By preparing ad requests shortly before each break, broadcasters give the advertising ecosystem more time to respond, allowing demand partners to compete without being overwhelmed by sudden traffic spikes. This improves technical fill rates and helps ensure every advertising opportunity is monetized seamlessly, regardless of when the biggest audience arrives.

France’s reward was a place in the World Cup semifinals, but for broadcasters the match demonstrated something equally important. No two matches will behave the same way, and it’s not always the goals that keep viewers engaged. Ad tech infrastructure must be able to handle this unpredictability at a moment’s notice and at scale to capture every last advertising opportunity on the table.