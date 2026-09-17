NAB Leadership Foundation Announces 2027 Broadcast Leadership Training Class

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced the 2027 class of executives who will be taking its Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program.

For more than 25 years, BLT has prepared nearly 450 senior executives and managers for station ownership and C-suite roles. With interactive sessions led by seasoned faculty members and invited speakers, the participants explore financial and business strategy, management and leadership, artificial intelligence, human resources, organizational culture and other issues shaping the future of broadcasting.

“The 2027 BLT class brings together an exceptional group of professionals who are ready to challenge conventional thinking, learn from one another and inspire confidence for what lies ahead,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Resilient and effective leadership has never been more important, and we are thrilled to support these professionals as they grow and to see where their leadership takes them.”

The NAB welcomed the following members of the 2027 BLT class:

Angel Livas, founder and CEO, ALIVE Network

Ashley Parker, vice president and general manager, KSAT, Graham Media Group

Brenden Nakamine, news director, KITV, Allen Media Group

Coriya Burns Falker, general sales manager, Urban One Atlanta

Eric Casella, vice president of programming, Cox Media Group

Erik Smith, vice president of news operations and technology, Fox Television Stations

Ilana Goldstein, director of finance and strategy, Beasley Media Group

James Galindo, general manager, 23ABC (KERO-TV), The E.W. Scripps Company

James Loftus, vice president and general manager, KAPP/KVEW, Morgan Murphy Media

Jessica Fernandez, news director, Univision Television Group

Keith Hildibrand, vice president of benefits, Gray Media

Matt McDonald, general manager, Central Oregon Daily News (KBNZ/KOHD)

PJ English, director of operations, Tuscaloosa Radio Group

Shannone Dunlap, executive vice president and general manager, Black Diamond Broadcasting & Digital Solutions

Shawnda Adams, news director, KOCO, Hearst Television

For more information about the program, please contact Pamela Cervera, senior program manager, NABLF.

The mission of the Foundation is to develop leaders, prepare individuals for careers in broadcasting and recognize the community impact of local television and radio stations. Learn more at nabfoundation.org.