NAB Leadership Foundation Announces 2027 Broadcast Leadership Training Class
For more than 25 years, BLT worked to prepare nearly 450 senior executives and managers for station ownership and C-suite roles
WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced the 2027 class of executives who will be taking its Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program.
For more than 25 years, BLT has prepared nearly 450 senior executives and managers for station ownership and C-suite roles. With interactive sessions led by seasoned faculty members and invited speakers, the participants explore financial and business strategy, management and leadership, artificial intelligence, human resources, organizational culture and other issues shaping the future of broadcasting.
“The 2027 BLT class brings together an exceptional group of professionals who are ready to challenge conventional thinking, learn from one another and inspire confidence for what lies ahead,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Resilient and effective leadership has never been more important, and we are thrilled to support these professionals as they grow and to see where their leadership takes them.”
The NAB welcomed the following members of the 2027 BLT class:
- Angel Livas, founder and CEO, ALIVE Network
- Ashley Parker, vice president and general manager, KSAT, Graham Media Group
- Brenden Nakamine, news director, KITV, Allen Media Group
- Coriya Burns Falker, general sales manager, Urban One Atlanta
- Eric Casella, vice president of programming, Cox Media Group
- Erik Smith, vice president of news operations and technology, Fox Television Stations
- Ilana Goldstein, director of finance and strategy, Beasley Media Group
- James Galindo, general manager, 23ABC (KERO-TV), The E.W. Scripps Company
- James Loftus, vice president and general manager, KAPP/KVEW, Morgan Murphy Media
- Jessica Fernandez, news director, Univision Television Group
- Keith Hildibrand, vice president of benefits, Gray Media
- Matt McDonald, general manager, Central Oregon Daily News (KBNZ/KOHD)
- PJ English, director of operations, Tuscaloosa Radio Group
- Shannone Dunlap, executive vice president and general manager, Black Diamond Broadcasting & Digital Solutions
- Shawnda Adams, news director, KOCO, Hearst Television
For more information about the program, please contact Pamela Cervera, senior program manager, NABLF.
The mission of the Foundation is to develop leaders, prepare individuals for careers in broadcasting and recognize the community impact of local television and radio stations. Learn more at nabfoundation.org.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.