NUGEN Audio to showcase ISL inter-sample True-Peak limiter
At IBC2012, NUGEN Audio will display a range of innovations for loudness correction that offer a smart approach to meeting new loudness regulations and raising the quality of broadcast audio.
The NUGEN Audio ISL inter-sample True-Peak limiter is designed for the control of peak levels in audio signals from mono through to 5.1 surround sound. Unlike traditional approaches to limiting, ISL offers a brick-wall solution, measuring inter-sample peaks and allowing the user to define the true-peak limit of the audio output.
Easy to use and totally transparent, ISL is based on the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R B.S. 1770 and related standards and is suitable for the control of audio for post production and broadcast applications.
True-peak limiting also can be used to ensure that downstream codecs do not introduce distortion into the signal. Although ISL has been designed for limiting relatively dynamic high-quality audio, it also can be used to hard limit and reduce dynamic range considerably if this is required.
See NUGEN Audio at IBC2012 Stand 8.D29.
