Net Insight receives order from a new customer in North America

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that a North American television company has chosen Net Insight's Nimbra platform to secure their media contribution services.

The customer is one of the most successful television companies in North America. Services are offered to over 40 million subscribers in North America and to over 35 million subscribers across the world.

The Net Insight Nimbra platform will be used for media contribution to a main statellite uplink facility as well as a secondary uplink facility for distaster recovery. The network will be based on Nimbra 680 and the recently released Nimbra 380.

The order value exceeds 3 MSEK.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tragardh@netinsight.net

