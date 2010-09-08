STRYME’s GENESIX Broadcast Workflow Solutions Powered Exclusively by Matrox DSX Developer Products

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that STRYME GmbH has chosen the Matrox DSX family of developer products as the exclusive platform for its GENESIX workflow solutions for professional broadcasting. From ingest to playout automation, GENESIX stands out with impressive stability, flexibility, and performance satisfying even the most demanding users by carrying out recurring tasks simply and efficiently. GENESIX is available as an all-in one solution or as modules – Player, Recorder, Library, Playout, and OnAir – featuring easy-to-use interfaces.

“With Matrox we’ve found a reliable partner whose products meet the high quality and stability standards of 24/7 non-stop operation,” said Goce Zdravkoski, STRYME CEO. “The Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) has been using the Genesix media engine in it’s logo generators in combination with Matrox X.mio2 video cards for more than two years without a single failure.”

“The combination of robust multi-channel Matrox hardware and intelligent STRYME software in GENESIX provides stunning performance and flexibility at the quality level demanded by large public broadcasters,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing,. “Yet together we can offer this full functionality needed to run a television station within the budgets of small- and medium-sized broadcast operations.”

GENESIX will be demonstrated at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam, September 10-14, on the STRYME stand 7.C28. The Matrox DSX Developer Products will be demonstrated on the Matrox stand 7.B29.

About Matrox DSX Developer Products

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets for broadcast applications including capture/playout servers, streaming servers, clip and still stores, render farms, character generators, graphics/production servers, automation and master control units, multi-layer effects compositors, and nonlinear editing systems

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264 and Apple ProRes

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

About STRYME

STRYME, headquartered in Vienna, Austria has been providing professional broadcast and automation software solutions for eight years. On the one hand, STRYME offers TV stations out-of-the-box solutions that simplify, speed up, and optimize daily workflows. On the other hand, programming tailored software for projects is part of the core competencies. For more information visit www.stryme.com.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video