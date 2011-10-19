HARMAN’s AKG IVM 4500 In Ear Monitor Offers Audio Quality Without Compromise

NEW YORK, New York – Building the company’s global reputation for leading wireless sound monitoring systems, HARMAN’s AKG introduces the IVM 4500 IEM in-ear monitoring package at AES 2011, providing higher level audio quality without compromising reference capability. Ideal for tour and installed sound, IVM 4500 caters to all needs of engineers with leading edge reference audio technology.

IVM 4500 IEM offers a highly diversified system, which includes high-end radio electronic signals and a manual radio signal attenuator for more RF dynamic; enhanced frequency setup to show the number of free channels and supported TV channels and quick frequency change functions to support monitors, all within a rugged housing and offerings of new bands: 1, 3, 4 and 9. Battery life for the IVM receivers has been tested up to 10 hours.

Antenna diversity, with two matched antennas and a new reference radio electronic design contribute to the stable signals of the receiver. IVM 4500’s audio quality boasts a high-end and powerful headphone amplifier, ultra linear frequency response and dual mode for individual mix. The quick frequency change functions support monitor engineers throughout performances to make their projects easily adjustable.

“The AKG IVM 4500 IEM in-ear monitoring hardware sets a new standard in audio quality and radio performance as we continue to provide engineers with the best and highest functioning equipment available,” stated Wolfgang Fritz, product marketing manager – tour sound, AKG. “With the launch of IVM 4500 IEM, AKG adds another wireless system to the continually growing arsenal of wireless systems on the market. It will truly be a groundbreaking system to the touring industry as the search for the ultimate monitoring sound continues.”

Included in the IVM 4500 IEM system are the SPR 4500 IEM diversity receiver, which automatically shows the number of free channels and supports TV channels with pre-programmed preset frequencies; the SST 4500 IEM transmitter, which is adjustable to 10, 20, 50 and 100 mW depending on country laws; and the IP 2 ear-channel headphones, providing excellent acoustics and low impedance. The SPC 4500 antenna combiner, the SRA 2 W directional antenna and the RA 4000 W omni-directional antenna complete the package.

For more information on IVM 4500 and AKG, please visit http://www.akg.com.