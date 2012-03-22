HARMAN’s AKG Discreet Acoustics Modular PLUS Series Delivers Improved Modularity And Quality For Conferencing And Presentations

FRANKFURT, Germany – With a continued focus of providing the highest quality and most versatile microphones available, HARMAN’s AKG announces its latest addition to its installed systems – the Discreet Acoustics Modular PLUS Series. With a wide range of goosenecks and installation modules available, compatible with existing AKG CS5 modules, the Discreet Modular PLUS Series offers optimal adaptation for all types of room setups and speakers, with quick microphone capsule exchange – options never before available from a conferencing system.

The reliability stemming from the models’ LED Ring underscores the ability to reduce the risk of operating errors, sturdy material to reduce fatigue and improved protection from signal block outs. The LED Ring uses special circuitry to operate off standard phantom power, as two separate leads carry supply voltage and provide extra shielding to the audio signal.

The Modular PLUS Series’ interface module connects the high-quality gooseneck to the phantom power source, which adds flexibility to all mounting modules. The self-cleaning connector is reliable, inconspicuous and safe – allowing for simplified and cost-effective microphone replacement. The goosenecks themselves are tested under extreme circumstances, bent and twisted into extreme shapes, ensuring their quality and flexibility.

“AKG has specialized in developing, designing and manufacturing quality microphone capsules for more than 60 years and the Discreet Acoustics Modular PLUS Series is a testament to the continued strategy to offer the best in sound in any mic’d application,” stated Thomas Giczy, Business Development Manager Installed Sound and Conferencing, AKG. “The variety offered through the Modular PLUS Series, from the power offerings to the mounting and capsule modules, is the best in class and will provide optimum audio for videoconferencing or presentations around the world.”

The CK43 supercardioid condenser capsule offers users a 95-degree pickup angle, ideal for situations where unwanted noise pickup is a concern. The CK49 is a reference condenser capsule with an 80-degree pickup, with clean, off-axis response. It is ideal for use with inexperienced speakers, focusing on the voice when the speaker is distant, and reducing pop if close to the mic.

AKG’s Gooseneck GN155M is a 155cm module with a heavy, shock-mount floor stand that works perfectly as a stand-alone unit or on stages placed in front of a large group of instruments or speakers. HM1000M is a reference-hanging module used to fly mics from the ceiling to record or reinforce music or speech in houses of worship, theatres or conference halls.

AKG’s PAE M reference powering module offers the phantom power for fixed and mobile installation, providing a gold-plated, 3-pin XLR connector. Its wide voltage range fits most mic mixers. PAESP M is a programmable power module for fixed and mobile installation, fitted with a unique binary coded decimal switch to recall operating modes. PAESP M’s noiseless mic switch reduces its level by 26dB, avoiding the irritating crackling sound when phantom power is interrupted. The PAE5 M provides a 5-pin XLR connection allowing audio signal and central voltage to be fed separately.

