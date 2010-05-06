Ross Video Partners with Bannister Lake Software Inc.

News Release

Iroquois, Ontario, Canada – May 6, 2010 – Ross Video announced today a partnership with Bannister Lake Software Inc. Banister Lake will offer broadcast graphics solutions for the Ross Video XPression Character Generator and Graphics Platform.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of video graphic solutions for the broadcast television industry. Located in Cambridge, Ontario, they deliver professional software and hardware development, training and maintenance services to markets deploying professional video graphic display solutions.

"We are pleased to provide our broadcast display solutions on the Ross Video XPression platform,” said D’Arcy Pickering, Director of Marketing, Bannister Lake Software. "Our solutions can take advantage of XPression’s multi-layering and high performance graphics engine for our sports, election and branding applications. The XPression tools and flexibility allow us to offer an effective and reliable graphics platform for our broadcast clients.”

“Bannister Lake is an innovator in the broadcast television graphics industry”, said Niels Borg, Marketing Product Manager, XPression, RossVideo. “We are delighted that they have adopted XPression as their platform for providing custom broadcast graphics solutions.”

About XPression

XPression is a high end 3D Character Generator that can handle the most demanding applications. XPression offers real time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer, and on air operator, XPression advances the look of productions, making it easy to create, manage, and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.

About Bannister Lake

Founded in 1993, Bannister Lake is a private company focused on providing reliable video graphic display solutions for Broadcast Television, iTV, Cable and Satellite providers. Working with our network of international partners, we have developed expertise-delivering solutions that meet the stringent requirements of broadcast television infrastructure and operations. Clients include, CTV Television, CBC Sports, Rogers Sportsnet, BellTV, Rogers Television and Univision. News and information are available at www.blsoft.ca.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products

for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

