Ross Video Releases Fiber DA / Regenerator Solution at NAB 2010

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – April 5, 2010 – Ross Video will be releasing a Fiber DA / Regenerator to allow customers to extend their fiber link budgets.

Releasing at NAB 2010, the FSR-6605 Fiber DA / Regenerator re-launches the optical output at -7 dB, an excellent solution for fiber infrastructures where losses may exceed the link budget. The FSR-6605 offers a fiber input with a regenerated fiber output and also performs an optical to electrical conversion offering reclocked SDI outputs, making it an ideal solution for not only increased power but also signal monitoring in a fiber infrastructure.

“Our Fiber DA / Regenerator solution is ideal for systems where the Fiber link budget has been exceeded”, said Eric Goodmurphy, Gear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “The additional optical to electrical conversion with SDI outputs further enhance this solution making it an excellent device to monitor signals in a fiber transmission system.”

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross DashBoard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

Email: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com