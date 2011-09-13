RADIANTGRID TRUEGRID SUPPORTS PRORES CODEC

RadiantGrid Technologies (IBC Stand 8.D29), the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation™ service platforms, announces that the company’s TrueGrid™ transcoding solution now supports the Apple ProRes codec. TrueGrid processing allows transcoding to ProRes at faster than real-time rates.

“With RadiantGrid’s TrueGrid transcoding capabilities, our customers can move their media workflows at faster speeds by simply adding more server capacity,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Users can now execute fully-automated distribution to a variety of outlets since we offer both batch and grid-based processing.”

A key component of the RadiantGridTM Platform is the combination of an underlying content management solution with integrated metadata indexing and quality analysis. RadiantGrid caches ingested source material and its metadata, which eliminates redundant and wasted processing time in content reuse scenarios. RadiantGrid leverages the same source asset without re-ingesting and learning the content again. This means that users can generate ProRes packages instantly for on-air releases and pre-schedule distribution of their ProRes package release to iTunes for a later date and time.

“The RadiantGrid platform eliminates the need to pre-define the expected format of the source content, as often required by other transcoding solutions,” says Hank Frecon, managing director, RadiantGrid Solutions. “Through dynamic analysis, RadiantGrid decides the appropriate preparation process for ingested media and auto-assigns transcoding parameters to provide the best quality output for our customers.”

RadiantGrid will be featuring more product offerings at IBC 2011, including solutions for integrated automation of corrective video and audio media processing.