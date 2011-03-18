Jordan Radio & TV Awards Major Nationwide Contract To Jampro For Multi-Site Antenna Upgrade

Amman, Jordan (March 15, 2011) -- Jampro Antennas, Inc. of Sacramento, California announced here today that it has received a major contract from Jordan Radio & TV (JRTV) to supply broadcast antenna systems and related transmission equipment to upgrade four systems in the Mideastern country. JRTV is the state broadcaster of Jordan, a primary source of news, information and entertainment for the population of 6.4 million.

JRTV’s order included Jampro model JUHD UHF broadband panel antennas and combiners, JCPD FM panel antennas, combiners, and associated RF components.

JUHD broadband antennas are DVB-T-ready for UHF bands IV and V and have wide bandwidth for multiple channel operation. Based on a proven modular design and made of stainless steel, JUHDs can be configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns. An optional beam tilt and null fill allows the elevation pattern to be shaped to maximize coverage.

The JCPD antenna is a circularly polarized 4-dipole flat-panel antenna system for FM Band II (87.5 to 108 MHz). Made of marine brass and hot dipped galvanized steel, it was designed for dependable performance in harsh environments. This antenna has proved to have excellent bandwidth, with typical VSWR of 1.10:1 or better. Using a variety of standard and custom directional patterns, JRTV will be able to shape coverage to fit requirements.

Engineers at Jordan Radio & TV selected Jampro RCCS combiners. They provide an inexpensive method to combine two or more signals. RCCS combiners employ bandpass filters and various lengths of transmission line configured to make these filters mutually invisible. RCCS bandpass technology offers intermodulation suppression of both the combined frequencies and any other frequencies in the local environment. Temperature stability is maintained through the use of invar tuning rods on copper center conductors.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

