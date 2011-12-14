Anton/Bauer To Feature Range Of Reliable Power Solutions For Variety Of Cameras At Band Pro One World Open House

BURBANK, CA - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will feature a range of reliable power solutions at the Band Pro World Open House on December 15. Anton/Bauer will display the MATRIX Cheese Plate and Gold Mount System for the Sony F3 and NEX-FS-100 cameras; the Canon 5D, 7D and 60D cameras; the Panasonic AG-AF100 camera and the RED EPIC camera. In attendance will be professionals from a wide range of industries, including the broadcast, equipment, digital cinema, production and videography industries.

Compatible with a variety of Gold Mount solutions, the MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, allowing for easy mounting for Gold Mounts on a variety of cameras including:

* Sony F3 - QRC-DUAL PT - Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

* Sony NEX-FS-100 - FGM-S - 71/4 Gold Mount

* Canon 5D, 7D and 60D - QR-DLSR - 7/14 Gold Mount

* Panasonic AG-AF100 - QR-VBG - 71/4 Gold Mount adapter

* RED EPIC - QRC-EPIC - Exclusive features include three outputs: a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap connectors for accessories.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch (the QR-PD/HDV is recommended for the Sony NEX-FS-100 in a pouch configuration). Anton/Bauer's Gold Mount System creates the most secure battery-camera connection in the industry and provides seamless power and future compatibility.

Also on display will be the DIONIC HCX and the DIONIC HC, both part of the company's Logic Series Batteries, suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Working closely with cell manufacturers, the HC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering 10 amps. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. An enhanced RealTime display indicates up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals, ensuring high confidence in those filming with the battery.

The DIONIC HCX offers 124Wh battery capacity and a unique motion detection sensor, which puts the battery "to sleep" after a two-day period without a power draw. This feature significantly reduces self-discharge and provides extended storage and battery life with nearly zero capacity loss. To "awaken" the battery, customers need only move or attach it to a device. When airplane travel is required, DIONIC HCX users can carry on up to two batteries per person per flight.*

The DIONIC HC provides 91Wh and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for over two hours. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location.*

Additionally, the CINE VCLX series will be on display. Incorporating all the features of the Logic Series Batteries, the CINE VCLX batteries provide superior run-time and service life for the power demands of today's cinema production and lighting equipment. The 560Wh CINE VCLX/2 comes equipped with one 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and one 3-pin XLRF for 28V, providing dual simultaneous outputs of 20 amps at 14.4V and 12 amps at 28V. The powerful CINE VCLX system provides extended run-times for some of the most popular film and digital cinema cameras from ARRI, RED, Sony and Panavision.

When operating the power hungry ARRI ALEXA, the QR-HOTSWAP AR allows for two DIONIC HC or DIONIC HCX high-current batteries for seamless hot swapping. Exclusive communications, only available with the QR-HOTSWAP AR, display combined batteries' remaining run-time in the camera viewfinder.

* All carry-on / checked baggage passenger rules should be verified with your specific carrier prior to travel. For more information on Li-Ion travel, refer to www.antonbauer.com.

