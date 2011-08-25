Aveco to unveil ASTRA Studio 2 studio automation solution

Aveco will introduce ASTRA Studio 2 offering complete studio automation and an enhanced focus on content management at IBC2011.

ASTRA Studio 2 builds on the experience developed from the original version which offered a single operator control system for live studio and news production. The new product includes a new user interface that can run on Windows, Linux or Apple systems.

ASTRA Studio 2 is tightly integrated with a user's newsroom computer system via MOS to provide editors with a single interface to produce and control a broadcast. It has a new abstraction layer called “Shots” that combines the story and device control giving the operator freedom of choice when dealing with last second changes or semi-automated newscasts.

See Aveco at IBC2011 Stand 3.B56.