Christie "Solutions That Rock" Road Show Lands In Orange County, California, January 18-19

Christie today announced that Solutions that Rock, a free event introducing several of its new display solutions to organizations involved with professional AV rental staging, fixed installs and corporate AV environments, stops at Sound Matrix Studios in Orange County, California, January 18 - 19.

"Solutions that Rock" provides a unique opportunity for consultants, architects, service planners and designers to get hands-on experience with some of the top projection systems available and discover inspiring ways for projection to help turn their ideas into reality.

The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. both days with Draper presenting the certified AIA training course from 10:00 a.m. until noon each day. Attendees will also enjoy free refreshments and gifts, plus a chance to win an Apple iPad. Along with Christie, local integrator Spinitar is co-sponsoring Day 1 with VMI, another local integrator, co-sponsoring Day 2.

"Solutions that Rock" is also an informal opportunity for dealers, integrators, distributors and end users to learn how Christie's solutions deliver captivating visual experiences. Attendees will also have the chance to share in technology demonstrations and participate in hands-on learning exercises for each projection solution.

Products on Display

A Christie MicroTiles tower will display striking images. Winner of 18 industry awards, Christie MicroTiles are the industry's most flexible, high-resolution modular design technology and are installed in a variety of settings including the London Stock Exchange, Church History Museum and Seoul's Incheon International Airport. Built on proven DLP(r) technology, MicroTiles are designed for premium image quality in demanding indoor, high ambient light environments.

New for 2012, Christie is presenting multiple display solutions using its newest HD and 2K LCD platforms as well as showcasing its Christie J Series Xenon 3-chip DLP(r) platform, which will display vivid images onto a 30-foot wide screen.

The Christie Spyder X20 multi-image video processor will control and manage the displays - including the stereoscopic 3D demonstrations. Also featured is the Christie Vista URS. This all-in-one matrix switcher accepts numerous sources in any format (from analog composite to digital 4K) and seamlessly routes its sources to any of eight user-configurable outputs, each configurable for all analog or digital output formats.

Also on display is the new Christie Roadster HD14-J, which will be showing images in portrait orientation. Launched in September 2011, the Christie J Series is earning praise for its embedded Christie Twist that enables warping and blending of multiple curved images faster and easier than through traditional, manual methods - without needing to purchase additional electronics cards.

Designed for multi-panel displays, Christie's new FHD551-X 55-inch flat panel LCD will also be featured. To fulfill the need to interface with IT systems, Christie is demonstrating its network solutions with all projection and multi-image systems connected to, and managed through, the IP network - including wireless control of all devices. Christie AutoStack - a camera-based, software driven solution, used for maintaining projector alignment in multiple blend and stacked designs - will function across the network, offering a solution that manages both flat and curved screen designs for fixed install and rental staging applications.

To register for the Orange County Solutions That Rock event, please visit: http://www.christiedigital.com/solutionsthatrock2012

Following its Orange County stop, the tour visits San Mateo, Calif., February 1-2 as part of the Emerging Technology Expo & Communications Summit (ETEC), presented by Snader and Associates Inc.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925), designs, builds and installs customized projection display solutions. Christie delivers turn-key solutions for sophisticated virtual reality, simulation systems and control room environments including high-resolution power walls, multi-sided immersive environments, curved screen displays, domed simulation and multi-projector arrays. Industries and organizations that rely on Christie range from government agencies to oil and gas, aerospace to entertainment, and manufacturing and design to pharmaceuticals. Christie is listed among Military Training Technology magazine's Top 100 simulation companies and has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Innovation as well as the Red Ribbon for Best Program for the Christie Matrix StIM(tm). The awards recognize companies around the world that have made a significant impact on the military training industry across the spectrum of technologies - serious gaming, live training, constructive simulation, modeling, virtual simulation and others. For more information, visit www.christiedigital.com.