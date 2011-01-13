Music Industry Leaders Turn to NewTek TriCaster for Daily Live Webcasts from NAMM

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster will be used to produce and live stream events, demos, announcements, artist interviews, and more - all live and in high definition (HD), from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show, from January 13-16, 2011.

The NewTek TriCaster portable live production system will bring the NAMM experience to thousands of viewers over the Web. More than 200,000 viewers are expected to tune in over the course of the show - both on-site and from remote locations.

TriCaster-powered events include:

--Daily concerts and performances: beginning at 9 AM ET and continuing throughout each day. http://www.namm.org

--NAMM Jam, featuring Megadeth: January 14, 7:00 PM ET, The Grove. Presented by Dean Guitars. http://www.deanguitars.com/namm11.php

--Music Player Network Live Webcast, January 14, 6:00 PM ET http://www.musicplayer.com

--NAMM Live Webcast: January 14-16, 10:00 AM ET from the Dean Guitars Booth. Over 100 interviews scheduled. In 2010, these live webcasts garnered over 100,000+ viewers. http://www.deanguitars.com/namm11.php

--Yamaha Webcast: January 13-16, Marriott Hotel. Broadcasting all day with interviews and live performances beginning at 10 AM ET http://www.yamaha.com/namm/

"NewTek TriCaster has powered hundreds of live concert webcasts including KISS, Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers and New Kids on the Block," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "TriCaster is the streaming solution of choice for many musicians looking to reach new audiences and interact more closely with their fans. TriCaster allows fans to have unprecedented access to NAMM events, including concerts, press events, nightly jams and more."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to NAMM, Dean Guitars and Yamaha, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audience.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995 for education, and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: NAMM, Dean Guitars, Yamaha, Peter Himmellman's "Furious World," Streamin' Garage's "Stripped Down Live," Jimmy Messina, Brian Ray, MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, NHL, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, ESPN Radio, Fox News, BBC, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

