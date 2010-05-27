BOINX SOFTWARE TO SHOWCASE LATEST CREATIVE INGENUITIES FOR THE MAC PLATFORM AT FIRST ANNUAL BOSTON SUPERMEET

Apple design award-winner to demonstrate premier videographer and photographer animation tool, FotoMagico; SuperMeet leverages BoinxTV for live broadcasts of keynote presentations and conference sessions

Puchheim, Germany – May 27, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac® platform, today announced plans to showcase its full-range of innovative effects and animation applications at the first annual Boston SuperMeet, to be held at the Back Bay Events Center on June 25th, 2010. The highly anticipated Boston SuperMeet promises to attract the largest gathering of Adobe®, Apple®, Autodesk®, and Avid® creative users, HD-DSLR filmmakers, photographers and digital content creators on the East Coast. Boinx Software will be showcasing its gold standard of animated stills, FotoMagico 3.2, for brilliant visual storytelling, as well as its complete line of Mac-based creative software applications. Continuing on the success of the San Francisco and Las Vegas events, the Boston SuperMeet will, once again, be broadcasted live over the Internet via BoinxTV, winner of the prestigious 2009 Apple Design Award.

“Leveraging BoinxTV to stream live SuperMeet coverage over the Internet to thousands of viewers who could not be there in person was an immense success for our San Francisco and Las Vegas SuperMeets, providing viewers with the next best thing to actually attending the events… and we expect no different for our Boston event,” comments Dan Berube, Boston Final Cut Pro User Group. “By utilizing BoinxTV and its innovative ‘Live to Internet’ design, our SuperMeets can be viewed by tens of thousands both nationally and internationally, expanding our reach with exciting live demonstrations, presentations and product announcements from a variety of influential industry players. We would like to thank Boinx Software for its invaluable support, and its help in bringing our SuperMeets to a global audience with BoinxTV.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to travel to Boston and take part in the first-ever Boston SuperMeet,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “The Final Cut Pro SuperMeets are known to attract some of the most creative minds and innovative ideas in the industry. They are a perfect venue for the Boinx team to showcase our software tools for professional photographers, videographers and Mac enthusiasts alike. Our creative tools, such as FotoMagico, provide photographers and videographers of every level with the ability to easily create stunning photo projects and presentations with a unique edge that stands out among the competition. We continue to refine our applications with every update, as our range of customers, from professionals to educators, expect and deserve the very latest in animation, movie production and photography to keep up with industry trends. Boinx is pleased to have the opportunity to showcase at the Boston SuperMeet, and look forward to continue expanding our user-base in Boston.”

Boston SuperMeet Special Deals for the Mac Lover

The Boston SuperMeet will take place on June 25th from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm at the Back Bay Events Center in the John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkeley Street, Boston. Boinx will be on-site with its visionary product line, offering special pricing for attendees. Boinx FotoMagico will be offered at a special SuperMeet price of $129 USD (standard USP $149), and FotoMagico Pro Family, a license that allows concurrent use of up to 5 machines in the household, for $199 USD (standard USP $269).

Boinx Software Product Highlights

On display at the Boston SuperMeet will be the complete Boinx Software product line of creative Mac-based software applications for animation, movie production and photography.

FotoMagico

Winner of multiple Apple Design Awards, FotoMagico 3.2 boasts an impressive array of high-quality features for fine-tuning the visual aspects of any slideshow in Apple Final Cut Pro®, Motion® and Adobe After Effects®. FotoMagico provides users with a sleek user interface and dozens of advanced features and controls for pristine slideshow animation. Multiple audio tracks and automatic ducking for music, sound effects and narration allow for the effortless collaboration of sound and imagery, while an instant slideshow assistant saves time by automatically formatting your sl