StreamGuys and Haivision Partner for Live Transcoding and Internet Content Delivery

BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA, January 18, 2012 – Content delivery network and streaming media provider StreamGuys, Inc. and Haivision Network Video, the leader in live video transcoding, have struck a partnership to offer complete live video asset management and streaming services to their customers, from broadcasters to enterprise-level businesses.

Haivision’s KulaByte product line offers cloud- and server-based live transcoding solutions that allow StreamGuys to deliver a single live video source to many customers and devices at multiple bitrates, formats and resolutions. The KulaByte transcoding technology improves StreamGuys’ workflows by combining live transcoding with the flexibility of targeting specific streams for devices using HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), RTMP, RTSP, MPEG-TS, and Smooth Streaming.

StreamGuys’ virtualized, adaptive bitrate streaming service on the server side delivers the most appropriate bitrate to each device based on current network conditions — ensuring the highest possible signal quality at the correct resolution. The combined solution offers a robust and reliable service for enterprise-level organizations and small-to-medium sized companies that deliver video assets to multiple platforms, from SD/HD desktop streaming to 3G and 4G mobile devices.

This strategic partnership positions each company as a reseller of the other’s services — allowing StreamGuys to offer live transcoding with Kulabyte’s professional hardware, software, and service solutions, and Haivision to include StreamGuys for content delivery and distribution within their solutions. Both companies see opportunities to enhance services for customers doing anything from single live events and 24/7 channels to enterprise-level video distribution.

“We see strong collaborative opportunities for enterprise markets, as well as education, medical and corporate verticals,” said Peter Forman, vice president of Haivision’s internet media division. “There is a growing need for organizations to place video assets out in front of the firewall and distribute them over the public internet.”

The StreamGuys CDN and Haivision’s KulaByte transcoding technologies have been used together often by mutual clients. The two companies combined transcoding and delivery solutions to serve professional sports and events including multi-camera mobile applications for the live broadcast of national auto racing events.

“Haivision’s attention to detail and commitment to customer support matches our philosophy,” said Jonathan Speaker, COO of StreamGuys, Inc. “Their ability to produce high-quality source signals and seamlessly re-encode it many ways allows us to take advantage of our adaptive bitrate delivery, ensuring we can immediately stream to iOS devices, Flash players, Silverlight and other platforms. Our customers and their viewers receive professional, high-quality content with efficient and reliable delivery.”

About Haivision Network Video

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, OR. Austin, TX; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

About StreamGuys, Inc.

In business since 2000, StreamGuys is a provider of audio and video streaming services. We have a reputation for outstanding customer service, a robust and reliable network, and competitive rates. More than 600 clients worldwide, across many industries, depend on our mission-critical service. Projects include serving as the technology backbone for live streaming/podcasting for top public broadcasters such as New York Public Radio, WAMU Washington D.C., KQED San Francisco and WXPN Philadelphia; live video events for major auto racing circuits and the British Royal Wedding; audio streaming for government entities such as D.C. Court of Appeals, U.S. Army, and the National Science Foundation; mobile video content for Cisco Systems; and IPTV content for international broadcaster ABS-CBN.

