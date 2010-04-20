Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink Duo

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 12, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink Duo, a new SDI capture card that’s two DeckLink capture cards designed to fit into a single PCIe slot. Designed for developers and OEMs, DeckLink Duo is the ideal solution for media play-out servers, and real time processor products that need to work in dual stream, or 3D. DeckLink Dual will retail for $495.

DeckLink Duo will be shown on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2010 booth at #SL 6020.

DeckLink Duo includes two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs that can be switched between SD and HD video formats. Each SDI input and output is completely independent, and handled via a completely separate processing core. This means that each SDI input or output could be a different video standard as well as different content streams. DeckLink Duo can also capture and play back at the same time. A common genlock/tri-sync input is included.

DeckLink Duo is perfect for developers who need two completely independent capture and playback streams in and out of a computer, as both capture and playback channels are completely independent.

DeckLink Duo appears as two independent SDI cards to the host computer it’s plugged into, however only uses a single PCI Express 4 lane slot. DeckLink Duo is perfect for servers where there are multiple streams or simultaneous capture and playback per system.

“With the huge number of developers who are building playback servers, the new DeckLink Duo offers some fantastic opportunities to reduce equipment size by installing a single card that can run two separate video streams, or even simultaneous capture and playback!”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It will be very exciting to see what wonderful products our OEM partners build based on the new DeckLink Duo!”

DeckLink Duo Key Features

• 2 SDI inputs, support both SD and HD 10 bit.

• 2 SDI outputs, supports both SD and HD 10 bit.

• SDI inputs are completely independent.

• SDI outputs are completely independent.

• Video reference input supports black-burst and tri-sync.

• Includes free developer SDK.

• Supports Mac, Windows and Linux.

Availability and Price

DeckLink Duo will be available in May for US$495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the DeckLink Duo, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/resources/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, routers, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in the television industry, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984 and continue ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.