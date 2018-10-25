Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark, ENENSYS Partner on ATSC Products

SOUTHWICK, MA–Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC, a manufacturer and supplier of DTV transmitters, encoding systems, and associated field services, has signed a partnership agreement with ENENSYS for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 technology and products.

The agreement appoints COMARK as an authorized reseller and service provider of the ENENSYS hardware and software product line. COMARK will focus on the North American broadcast DTV market for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 solutions.

Comark Digital Services (CDS) was originally formed back in 1997 during the transition from analog to DTV, delivering a multitude of solutions to DTV customers. Earlier this year CDS was relaunched to assist customers with navigating the FCC repack and migrating to ATSC 3.0. CDS currently operates a full laboratory for equipment testing, integration, and customer demonstrations.

CDS has delivered systems to key ATSC 3.0 trials in the U.S., all of which included ENENSYS products, including:

ATSCheduler, an ATSC3.0 Broadcast Gateway that encapsulates MMT, ROUTE, ALP or any IP streams into an ATSC multiplex, inserts synchronization data from Single Frequency Network (SFN) Broadcasting, allocates data into the different Sub-Frame and Physical Layer Pipes (PLP) and generates STL output packets;

IPGuardV2, which enables 1+1 Automatic IP switching with bypass mechanism. Designed for IP architectures, it allows to switch between main & backup IP sources based on a set of configurable criteria in order to provide reliable IP transport and error-free streams, and

ATSCaster: As ATSC3.0 compression is based on DASH or MPU segment generation, ATSCaster is designed to create the ROUTE or MMT packaging and generation over IP multicast streams for live services, including the signaling of these services.

“This agreement formalizes a long-standing relationship between ENENSYS and COMARK. ENENSYS complements our current product portfolio with key technologies for both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 systems,” says Dick Fiore, President and CEO of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC. “The ENENSYS IPGuard, ATSCscheduler, and ATSCaster products provide our customers with a future-proof upgrade path for Next Gen Broadcast Television deployments.”

“As an already accepted industry leader in the emerging ATSC 3.0 deployments as well as ATSC 1.0 solutions, ENENSYS Technologies is proud to be partnered with CDS. Their reputation as a customer focused, technologically sound, and innovative company is exactly what we and the broadcast industry need for both today and into the future.” states Phil Whitebloom, Director of Sales – North America.