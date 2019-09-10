VITEC Announces 4K/Multichannel HD HEVC Contribution Encoder in an openGear Card Format

PARIS — Sept. 10, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the MGW Diamond OG, a 4K/Multichannel HEVC encoder in an openGear® (OG) card format. The modular and open-architecture platform from Ross Video makes for easy integration within production studios and broadcast facilities requiring robust streaming output. The scalable and flexible solution can deliver up to 10 UHD channels or 40 HD channels in a 2RU, as well as the flexibility to mix and match with compatible OG cards such as the MGW Ace Decoder OG. On stand 7.C34 at IBC2019, VITEC will provide a 4K encoding demonstration of the new solution.

"Last year at IBC, we introduced our MGW Diamond Encoder, bringing customers a powerful, lightweight encoder for applications requiring 4K or multichannel streaming support in a small form factor," said Richard Bernard, Senior Product Manager at VITEC. "This year, we have expanded the options and versatility available within our family of HEVC appliances. Whether organizations need the portable MGW Diamond Encoder that meets stringent size, weight, and power demands or the openGear card for easy integration within production studios, broadcast facilities, or enterprise IT rooms, both encoders can deliver 4K HDR or multiple HD HEVC streams with low latency and high video quality."

The versatile MGW Diamond OG enables point-to-point and point-to-multipoint streaming for demanding video applications within broadcast, sports, enterprise, and federal markets. The MGW Diamond OG is ready for UHD, capturing and streaming 4Kp60 video from either its 4x3G-SDI or 12G-SDI inputs. The card supports 4:2:2 10-bit encoding; multichannel audio encoding as well as Zixi™; and Pro-MPEG and SRT transport protection technology for reliable video, audio, and metadata transmission over lossy network.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading, worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2019 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/190910VITEC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Diamond_OG.png

Photo Caption: The MGW Diamond OG, a 4K/Multichannel HEVC encoder in an openGear® card format.

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm