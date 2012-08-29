Orad Presents New Morpho 3.0 Character Generator at IBC2012

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — August 29, 2012 — Orad will unveil Morpho 3.0, the latest version of its 3D character generator, at IBC2012 (stand 7.B27). Morpho is a native 64-bit application offering 3D real-time graphics rendering. Smart graphic design tools and flexible playout capabilities are integrated within the application, facilitating an efficient and easy 3D workflow. The new Morpho version 3.0 introduces many new features; improves usability, workflow, ease of use and connection to external systems and data sources.



Morpho 3.0 – New Features

Morpho dual-channel machines can now be configured to enable two independent program outputs (PGM+PGM), alternatively to the existing preview/program configuration. The functionality gives broadcasters the option to broadcast two different languages, or split the production to full-frame content and supers/lower thirds, and more.



Leveraging user-generated social media content, Morpho can incorporate content from Twitter and Facebook as part of the graphics. In conjunction with Morpho’s easy-to-use approach, the connection to social media data sources does not require scripting or programming knowledge.



Morpho’s graphic customization capabilities have been expanded to include full 3D transition effects, the creation of custom-made animation and rich-text effects, as well as the ability to group and animate objects. Morpho also streams web content, such as webpages and Skype, mapping the stream as a texture onto 2D or 3D objects. Some menus, like the text editor, have been refined to accommodate new functions and increase usability.



Now more than ever, Morpho offers an even better solution for broadcasters seeking a powerful yet easy-to-use next generation character generator.



For more information about Morpho, visit Orad at IBC2012, booth 7.B27, or go to: http://www.orad.tv/morpho.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



