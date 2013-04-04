EditShare to Show New Project Sharing Integration Via Adobe Premiere Pro Panel at NAB 2013

First step toward deeper integration with Adobe across EditShare product line

Boston, MA – April 4, 2013 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, added support for a new content panel on all EditShare Shared Storage systems to its list of new features and integration shown at NAB 2013 (Booth SL9010). The new panel integrates EditShare's advanced project-sharing/project-locking capability directly inside Adobe® Premiere® Pro. With this new feature, editors can now – more easily than ever – store and share their project files in a common central location and know with certainty that only one editor at a time can open a Premiere Project file with "write" access. Subsequent users are restricted to "read only" access until the first user with "write" access gives up that privilege. EditShare prevents multiple users from obtaining "write" access simultaneously and thus promotes a collaborative workflow that eliminates accidental overwrites.

Support for Adobe Premiere Pro Panels on EditShare Shared Storage systems is the first step in plans for even tighter integration between EditShare solutions and Adobe video products. “We were a pioneer with the introduction of project locking and project sharing for Adobe Premiere Pro, and this new panel makes it even easier for the users. But there’s much more ahead,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “In the very near future we’ll incorporate some of the functionality that now exists between our EditShare Flow Asset Management software and Adobe Premiere Pro into this new panel. The best is yet to come.”

“Adobe Premiere Pro is the ultimate toolset for video pros,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “With the new content panel, the Flow Asset Management software will provide greater speed and precision with Adobe Premiere Pro, making it easy for editors to meet even the most challenging production deadline.” In addition, EditShare is also showcasing how its Flow Asset Management software integrates with Adobe Premiere Pro – specifically, how users can view and organize low-resolution proxy versions of clips and sub clips into folders or storyboards, and then drag and drop individual clips and sub clips – or entire folders and sequences – from Flow into Premiere Pro, where they link to high-resolution media on EditShare storage. In the near future, much of this Flow functionality will be incorporated into an expanded content panel in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Attendees to NAB 2013 can see the new Adobe Premiere Pro content panel support for EditShare Shared Storage systems and Adobe Premiere Pro integration with EditShare Flow on the EditShare Booth SL9010. Visitors to the NAB show can also see the integration on the Adobe Booth SL3910 on Tuesday, April 9.

EditShare Press Briefing at NAB 2013

Members of the press are invited to attend the EditShare Press Briefing on Monday, April 8 at 4:30pm on EditShare Booth SL9010. Please register your attendance with Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com, or via this link.

At NAB, Adobe is previewing the next generation of its professional video and audio products (NAB Booth SL3910). Learn more about the next versions of Adobe’s pro video and audio tools at:www.adobe.com/go/nab_reveal. More information about Adobe's upcoming new video tools will be unveiled at Adobe MAX, The Creativity Conference, May 4-8 in Los Angeles, CA.

