Snell to Demonstrate Real-Time, IP-based Video Streaming for Content Transfer at 2013 NAB Show

New IP-Based Interfaces for Snell Modular, Production Switching, and Routing Systems Offer Broadcasters a Smooth Transition to IP Workflows

READING, U.K. -- March 27, 2013 -- In booth N1820 at the 2013 NAB Show, Snell will feature a demonstration of seamless content transfer via real-time IP links that showcase the powerful new IP-based, real-time interfaces for the company's Kahuna 360 production switcher, IQ Modular range, and Sirius 800 Advanced Hybrid Processing router.

"Traditionally, media enterprises have used digital switched networks to transfer compressed and uncompressed video and audio for both contribution and distribution applications," said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell. "This is changing as organizations begin to turn to real-time IP links for both external and internal signal transfer. In addition to better integration with file-based workflows and IP distribution infrastructures, this new transfer paradigm offers significant opportunities for cost savings in which broadcast-specific cabling and distribution equipment can be replaced by lower-cost standard IT components."

Typical applications for real-time IP transfer of content are professional broadcast contribution (content supplied for onward editing or other processing), studio-to-studio media exchange, in-house signal distribution and routing (material sent for further editing or placed on the final path to the end consumer), and live event coverage. At the 2013 NAB Show, Snell's demo will show how IP links can be used to transfer content in real time over an MPEG-2 transport stream, such as those in widespread use for real-time multimedia content communication. Originating as a 1080 59p feed from the Kahuna 360 multi-format production switcher, the content is encoded into a 200 Mbps video stream using the AVC-Intra 100 video codec. The signal is then passed via a Snell IQGBE80 Ethernet switch to Snell IQ modules that provide IP-to-SDI decoding, down-conversion to 1080 59i to feed a video monitor, an IQ module for logo insertion, and encoding back to SDI for transfer to the Sirius 800 router.

"At Snell, we understand that many of our customers will take a phased approach to implementing all-IP workflows, and that they will need to manage both SDI and IP interfaces for a period of time," Hobson added. "By creating IP interfaces for our modular, routing, and production switching equipment, Snell offers broadcast and media organizations a convenient way to manage a hybrid SDI-IP facility. By offering broadcast-friendly control and monitoring, Snell products provide a smooth, cost-effective path for users to transition from SDI to IP, as operation and control paradigms will be familiar."

