RTW Appoints Christopher Spahr U.S. Director of Sales and Operations

Spahr Will Oversee and Develop U.S.-Based Sales and Marketing Strategies for RTW





LANCASTER, PA, MARCH 25, 2013 ─ RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Spahr as the company’s new U.S. Director of Sales and Operations in the United States. Spahr, who began his new role on March 1, 2013, will be based out of RTW’s new U.S. facility, located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He will work along with Group One, RTW’s exclusive U.S. distributor, to support the company’s dealer base in the United States. In his new position, Spahr will draw upon his extensive professional background in audio sales and engineering to establish the new sales and service protocols at the U.S. facility.

“The opening of our new U.S. facility marks quite a milestone for RTW,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Our customers in the United States are very important to us. With his expertise in sales and business development and his years spent as a recording engineer, Christopher has the background and passion necessary to support our customers and dealers and to help expand RTW’s brand further. We are thrilled to have Christopher join our team!”

Spahr joins RTW from Sennheiser, where he served as that company’s market development manager. Prior to this, he held sales positions at various companies, including Richard S. Pass Associates, Inc., Peirce-Phelps, Inc. and Swank Audio Visual. In addition, he has spent time as a recording engineer, providing audio engineering and production services to a roster of top-tier record companies and artists, including a Grammy-winning Latin jazz CD with Arturo Sandoval. Spahr holds a Recording Arts Specialized Associate’s Degree from Full Sail University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Barry University.

Having Spahr in place to head up the U.S. sales force will be a key factor in the company’s continued success and future international expansion. With the experience he has gained in different segments of the pro audio market in the U.S. over the past 20 years, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this position. Chris Spahr will stay in close contact with RTW’s U.S. customers and navigate their needs, especially since the demand for RTW products has increased in the U.S. over the last years.

“I am honored to join RTW as part of its U.S. expansion plans,” says Spahr. “With its portfolio of innovative audio solutions, team of expert engineers and commitment to value, RTW is a wonderful fit for the pro audio industry here in the United States. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build up RTW’s stellar reputation further and ensure the company continues to maintain that success.”

To view a video interview with Christopher Spahr, please visit RTW’s YouTube channel via the following link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMD8SY5_1UM&feature=youtu.be

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently includes the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International, Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International, Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.