Take Your Encoding to the Next Level with Moviola and x264!

Delivery has become a major question in the filmmaking process, from dailies all the way to final delivery. Digital methods have changed the entire way we think of delivery and lead us to a variety of formats and codecs. But what is the best codec to maximize quality and minimize file size? Many people now argue in favor of the new x264 codec, but how to use it and the best methods for encoding are still a question for a lot of filmmakers. That’s why Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing on August 23 at 10:00 AM PST. The webinar will cover encoding methods and options specific to a workflow with the x264 codec.



Presenter Andy Beach, a recognized and respected industry voice, founded theVideoUprising, where he tracks and comments on trends in Over The Top video distribution, has contributed articles to popular industry media outlets like FierceOnlineVideo, and authored Real World Video Compression, a book that explains the world of video in plain English.



