MultiDyne(R) Dramatically Improves High-Bandwidth Signal Transmission With New HD-6Pack Series of Multiplexers

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- March 20, 2013 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that it will demonstrate the HD-6Pack, a new line of CWDM multiplexers, at the 2013 NAB Show, booth C10339. Utilizing the HD-6000, HD-12000, or HD-18000, users can transport up to 18 HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber, making it an extremely powerful and economical HD-trunking solution.

"With today's television viewers increasingly demanding data-hungry services -- and 4K just on the horizon -- fiber and bandwidth are both at a premium," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "HD-6Pack multiplexers are designed to maximize efficiencies for users by supporting up to 18 HD-SDI signals on just one fiber. The high-performance platform has already been successfully tested by a large international broadcaster during a high-profile winter sporting event, demonstrating its reliability in the most severe weather and operating conditions."

Portable and easy to use, the HD-6Pack is the ideal solution for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments and can easily support emerging 4K applications, providing users with the capability to transport up to four 4K signals with one fiber. Designed for OB, fixed facility link, cross-campus network, and centralized control room applications, the system optimizes transmission anywhere signals need to be trunked -- offering users a compact, cost-effective, multichannel solution for extending SDI transport.

The HD-6Pack comes in three models: a six-channel HD-6000, a 12-channel HD-12000, and a 18-channel HD-18000, with the option to be rackmounted for increased flexibility. A user-friendly OLED display provides critical system information such as optical power levels, laser status, and bit rates, in plain language, providing users with total control over video transport. Any of the models can be configured for any combination of transmit and receive, making for flexible, bidirectional transport.

