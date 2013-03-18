Broadpeak Improves Efficiency of BkS400 Servers With New 30 Gbps Streaming Capacity

RENNES, France -- March 18, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that its high-performance BkS400 video cache servers have been optimized with a streaming capacity of up to 30 Gbps. Leveraging this massive new streaming capacity, operators can efficiently deliver video content while ensuring the best quality of service for end users through HTTP adaptive streaming technology.

"Our latest software version of the BkS400 streamer, running on Intel-based off-the-shelf servers, now features a very high throughput that makes it both efficient and affordable to deliver high-quality video content over the open Internet," said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. "By providing operators with 30 Gbps of full-line rate streaming capacity per unit and broad HTTP format support, the BkS400 servers are the ideal server solution for video streaming."

Broadpeak's BkS400 servers feature an open, Web-based architecture that provides operators with the flexibility to support any HTTP format, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH. When integrated with Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Mediator, operators can dramatically improve the management of failover and load-balancing tasks. The BkS400 servers utilize a variety of sophisticated cache methods that, when combined with the BkM100's load balancing rules, reduce an operator's cache miss ratio. The BkS400 is also integrated with most of the industry's popular origin servers to support a best-of-breed approach to content delivery.

