Find your Next Job with Help from Moviola

The challenge in any industry is finding your next job, let Moviola show you how with a free webinar.



Whether you are looking to transition out of the freelance world, or to just keep your freelance career on track, you need to know where your next job is. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar, airing on March 12th at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will help teach media professionals what it takes to find their next job in a tough job market. Host Marcelo Lewin will walk viewers through the process of treating your job search like an actual job itself, including planning, defining tasks, and executing the plan. Viewers will walk away with a better understanding of what employers are looking for, and the ability to make companies want to hire them.



Presenter Marcelo Lewin's is the founder of Filmmaking Webinars, which was acquired by moviola in April 2012. As a serial entrepreneur, he also founded Pixel Heads Network, a company that produced audio and video podcasts focused on digital media creators. Pixel Heads Network was acquired by ProMAX in 2008. In 1999, he also created My Internet Desktop, an "OS on the web" company, which was acquired by Internet Appliance Network in 2000.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/proven-strategies-to-getting-your-next-job/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



