Sponsored: Shaping the Future of Media, One Story at a Time: 5 Reasons to Participate in the “A Day in the Life” Blog Series

TMT Insights is inviting professionals in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry to join the growing conversation about the skills needed for long-term success, through a no-cost blogging opportunity. In partnership with the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto — a 2023 initiative addressing the industry’s technical talent gap — TMT recently launched a new type of content series, “A Day in the Life …” profiling professionals across all areas of M&E and offering readers an inside look at their roles, career journeys, and the evolving nature of their work.

The series’ first several entries featured TMT team members sharing their career stories, and now TMT is widening its scope. Published by TV Tech, “A Day in the Life …” gives professionals a platform for contributing their voice to the broader effort of defining a modern-day skills road map for the industry.

“This ongoing blog series shines a light on the people who keep our industry running behind the scenes, offering readers a glimpse into their daily work and career paths,” said Hannah Barnhardt, COO of TMT Insights.”By highlighting real-world experiences and evolving responsibilities, the series brings visibility to the upskilling, talent, and capabilities essential to supporting today’s rapidly changing media supply chain—from production to distribution.”

5 Reasons to Participate:

A No-Cost Opportunity to Promote and Elevate Talent. Participants have a platform to share their personal stories, career paths, and insights, helping to highlight the evolving roles and skills in the M&E industry. Expand Your Company’s Visibility. Showcase your brand to a targeted audience that includes key decision-makers actively seeking innovative partnerships Influence the Future of M&E. Help shape a modern-day skills map that guides industry upskilling and workforce development as organizations transition to cloud-based environments. Celebrate the Evolution of Our Industry. Demonstrate how your team is helping to shape the future of media and technology through innovation, resilience, and creativity. Inspire the Next Generation. By sharing your story, you can motivate and inform newcomers and peers navigating the fast-changing digital media supply chain.

Ready to join the conversation?