Volicon SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2012

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most scalable, reliable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of experience. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). Volicon Observer's core is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable, and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs.

Observer(R) Scout

Volicon will demonstrate its Observer(R) Scout logging and monitoring solution, newly equipped with loudness monitoring. The Observer Scout is a low-cost enterprise-grade A/V monitoring, logging, and troubleshooting system that allows broadcasters and networks to perform proactive content-based monitoring. The new loudness monitoring module for Observer Scout allows users to handle loudness complaint issues quickly and efficiently, while troubleshooting loudness issues as they arise. By adding BS-1770-2, EBU R128, and ATSC A/85 compliant loudness monitoring into the Observer Scout logger, Volicon gives operators unparalleled loudness management tools and a whole lot more -- all for the cost of a stand-alone loudness meter.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Volicon/ScoutwithLoudness.zip

Image Caption: Observer(R) Scout

Observer(R) TS

The new Observer(R) TS (MPEG Transport Stream) logging system helps cable, satellite, and IPTV operators to address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network service ingest handoffs by reducing the time and cost required to monitor and troubleshoot these handoffs. The system allows users to record (log) MPEG transport streams continuously, monitor the A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness, as well as remotely stream and export the programs. The system handles MPEG-2 and H.264 video as well as MP3, AC-3, and AAC audio over IP, ASI, QAM, and 8-VSB MPEG TS interfaces. Because Observer TS logs the full transport stream, the user is able to go back one hour, day, week, or month to examine and/or export content and effectively eliminate chronic issues with service handoffs. The low bit rate proxies and DVR-like frame-accurate controls allow for easy content review, even when operated over an enterprise or WAN. The logging, easy review, and export allow pay-TV operators to troubleshoot quickly and distinguish customers' issues in their network from issues with the service handoff.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Volicon/ObserverTSScreenshot.zip

Image Caption: Observer(R) TS

New Observer(R) RPM Version 6.0

The latest release of the Observer(R) Remote Program Monitor (RPM) fulfills the video industry's growing need to assure the quality of critical on-demand and interactive services and advertising by leveraging automated video monitoring tools that can emulate customer actions. The RPM also now incorporates a new, low-latency remote control that allows quick remote operation while continuously logging content.

Through an easy-to-use Web interface, this post-set-top-box solution allows operators to monitor hundreds of channels, troubleshoot real-time video issues, and verify broadcast content and advertising in an exportable 24/7 log. By providing a remote view of the customer's experience at the point the customer experiences it, the Observer RPM 6.0 enables providers to identify and troubleshoot problems with linear, on-demand, and interactive content quickly, before they turn into customer complaints -- and avoid costly chronic troubleshooting sessions.

Specifically addressing the effective management of large-scale installations, the Observer RPM 6.0's new Element Management Services (EMS) module enables centralized configuration and alert management of multiple probes in a large operation. RPM 6.0 also includes significant enhancements to the Interactive Services Module (ISM), which enables reliable testing of complex on-demand or interactive services using pattern matching, advanced decision making, and improved quality-of-experience (QoE) detectors. The ISM now includes an Interactive Services Wizard, a desktop application for developing reliable interactive services scripts, and a module that enables the ISM to work with every encoder in the operation. With commercial loudness being legislated in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and regulated according to BS.1770-2 and ATSC A/85, it is more important than ever that pay-TV operators are able to monitor loudness in real time as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for their local ad insertions.

