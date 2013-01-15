NUGEN Audio's VisLM 1.6 Visual Loudness Metering Plug-in Now Available in Avid(R) AAX Format and 64-Bit OS X(R)

LEEDS, U.K. -- Jan. 15, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced the release of VisLM version 1.6, a significant update to the company's visual loudness monitoring tool. For the first time, VisLM is now available in the Avid(R) AAX format. Additionally, VisLM is now available in a 64-bit OS X(R) version.

"The availability of a plug-in that's compatible with both AAX and 64-bit OS X means that our customers can continue editing as they always have, even as systems and technologies evolve," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "VisLM 1.6 also has a number of other new features and usability improvements that our customers have been eagerly anticipating."

VisLM 1.6 includes a new dialog gate option that enables automatic measurement of dialog sections within the source material. Measurements can now be written to automation tracks so that the loudness profile and true-peak clips can be seen against the waveform in the digital audio workstation timeline for diagnostic referencing. Also, the short-term sliding-window value is now adjustable.

Editors will see enhancements to usability, including a simple "global reset" option and automatic start/stop/reset of the integrated program measurement following the transport bar. Maximum and minimum alerts settings are now available independently, and users can switch to the compact version from within the plug-in with a resizable interface.

With detailed, objective loudness measurement, history, and logging facilities, VisLM provides an easy-to-use ITU, ATSC (Calm Act), and EBU standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast, and post-production, on the fly or for entire sections of audio. Offering true-peak level metering (inter-sample accurate level measurement), loudness range (to help decide if and how much dynamic compression to apply), momentary "instantaneous loudness" for mixing by ear, short-term loudness (three-second time window), and program loudness (long-term integrated loudness measurement), VisLM is a comprehensive tool that helps audio professionals cut through the complexity of loudness compliance.

The VisLM 1.6 plug-in is available now. More information about VisLM and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

