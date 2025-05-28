Atomos Bows StudioSonic Shotgun Mic

SINGAPORE—Atomos introduced its StudioSonic shotgun mic for filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers and production professionals at Broadcast Asia here, May 27-29 at the Singapore Expo.

StudioSonic, a good match for the Atomos Ninja and Shogun monitor-recorders as well as professional cameras and recording devices, is designed for filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers and production professionals, the company said.

With a dual-mode design, StudioSonic offers the ability to operated wirelessly over 2.4 Gighahertz or via direct USB-C digital audio connection with the company’s locking USB-C connector, it said.

The StudioSonic Shotgun Mic combines both wireless freedom and reliable wired connectivity to support a diverse range of scenarios, including on-location interviews, run-and-gun shooting, field reporting and capturing unscripted dialogue.

Offering a high-quality 480-Hz, 24-bit super cardioid design, StudioSonic isolates voices with precision even in noisy environments. The mic has an internal USB-C rechargeable battery that’s capable of powering the device for seven to eight hours in wireless mode and up to 50 hours when wired, it said.

The mic has analog and digital outputs, and the USB-C output enables users to directly connect the mic to a computer for podcasts or live streaming, it said.

“With StudioSonic, we’re delivering a microphone that matches the mobility and precision today’s content creators demand,” Atomos CEO Peter Barber said. “It brings together robust construction, flexible connectivity and studio-quality audio, all in a smart looking directional shotgun form factor.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The microphone incorporates a 75-Hz low-cut filter and a 150-Hz high-cut filter to minimize unwanted noise, high frequency boost to improve clarity and manual gain control for precise adjustments.

The integrated OLED screen provides real-time monitoring, giving users total confidence in the sound quality. The mic is supplied with a 2.4-GHz receiver. Latency is less than 20 milliseconds and the working range is up to 328 feet (100 meters), with line of sight of up to 65 feet (20 m) in busy environments, the company said.

Built with a shielded, all-metal body, the mic is engineered to operate in rugged field environments. The USB-C connection is reinforced with the same locking mechanism used across other Atomos products, it said.

The StudioSonic shotgun mic is available for preorder and will ship in mid-July. It has an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $249.

More information is available on the company’s website.