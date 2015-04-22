RFD-TV Utilizes Orad’s TD Control to Provide Live Production Control for Its New Studio and Broadcast Facility

April 22, 2015 -- RFD-TV, an American digital cable and satellite television channel owned by Rural Media Group, recently went on-air with its new studio and broadcast facility. RFD-TV currently serves over 47 million pay television households (40.7% of households with television) in the United States. The new facility utilizes Orad’s TD Control live production control system for the control and management of all its video outputs, including video walls and monitors in the new studio. Orad’s Maestro enterprise graphics suite is also used to drive the rich graphics, which were developed by Orad’s partner, Motion Path, and implemented by Orad’s professional services team. The custom data integration was accomplished using Flowgic, Orad’s node-based integration platform.

“We are thrilled to have selected Orad to power our on-air graphics,” says Gary Kanofsky, RFD-TV chief content officer. “We’ve been able to create a very powerful and impactful look that not only meets all our creative requirements, but simplifies our workflow and makes video wall management as simple as one would hope. We worked with Orad from the earliest planning phases to ensure that we would be able to do everything we needed, and the results have been terrific. We’ve barely begun to scratch the surface of what TD Control, Maestro and Flowgic can do. We also know that when we move to further enhance our on-air graphics with augmented reality, we’ll already be with the right partner.”

See a clip from RFD TV’s Market Day Report show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgwClokikd4.

