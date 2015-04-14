Appear TV Debuts Contribution-to-Distribution-Format Transcoder Module at NAB 2015

Las Vegas, April 14, 2015– Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will debut its Contribution-to-Distribution-Format Transcoder Module at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth SU7605).This new module bridges content delivery throughout the broadcast chain.

The Contribution-to-Distribution-Format Transcoder Module is in keeping with the “any-input-to-any-output” tradition of Appear’s range of transcoder modules, while offering the capability to decode and transcode contribution feeds for redistribution. It supports MP2/4 420/422 8/10-bit contribution decoding that transcodes for redistribution MP2/4 SD/HD 420 8-bit format, without the need to decode the primary broadcast to baseband. This allows Appear TV’s solution to streamline the operational efficiency and maintain the high video quality essential for linear TV throughout the broadcast chain.

“In contribution applications, speed and high-quality video are key elements of a successful broadcast,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Our new solution eliminates the need to have separate hardware devices to decode and then re-encode contribution feeds for redistribution, maintaining the highest video quality possible. Removing this step not only helps to speed up the process, it significantly reduces operational costs, and adds additional safeguards against piracy, as the feed is kept compressed in the IP domain and not decoded to baseband.”

Each Contribution-to-Distribution-Format Transcoder Module supports 1HD or 2SD MP2 or MP4 primary 422 profile contribution services for transcoding for 420 profile redistribution per module, giving a max density of 12 channels per 1RU or 24 channels per 4RU in its XC5000 Series Video Processing Platform.

The Contribution-to-Distribution-Format Transcoder Module is part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which gives users the ability to select from the different Appear TV modules (Demodulators, Decoders, Descramblers, Transcoders, Encoders, Modulators and Multiple I/O interfaces, among others) covering various distribution formats and processes to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. Since the system is modular, multiple distribution format processes can originate from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to add and upgrade as new formats and transmission technologies arise.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com