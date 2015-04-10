Volicon Names Mark Rushton to Head Broadcast Sales in Western U.S.

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 8, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that Mark Rushton has joined its global sales team as director of broadcast sales for the Western U.S. Rushton will drive direct and channel sales for Volicon's suite of enterprise media intelligence applications in the region.

"Mark brings with him a deep understanding of the core broadcast encoding and emission chain, and his experience delivering ATSC standards-based products is a perfect fit with Volicon's portfolio of FCC compliance checking and ad verification applications," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "We are very excited that Mark is on board as we launch the capture and share applications on the Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R)."

Rushton has 25 years of experience with technology for the film, television, and telecommunications industries. Most recently, Rushton was the vice president of sales at Roundbox during the launch of the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV standard. Prior to that, he served for seven years as senior director of broadcast sales at Triveni Digital, where he helped deliver PSIP, stream monitoring, and content distribution products to broadcasters during their transition from analog to digital. Rushton holds a bachelor's degree in film from Bard College in New York. He is also a member of SBE, SCTE, and SMPTE.

Rushton is based in Boulder, Colorado, and reports to Ed Hauber, Volicon's senior director of sales.

Further information about Volicon and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Volicon/Volicon-MarkRushton.jpg

Photo Caption: Mark Rushton, Volicon Director of Broadcast Sales for the Western U.S.