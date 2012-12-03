Revolabs Academy to Offer Free Training Sessions Throughout the U.K.

SUDBURY, Mass. -- Dec. 3, 2012 -- Revolabs Inc. today announced that it will conduct a series of free, half-day Revolabs Academy training sessions in the United Kingdom. By attending the courses, participants will learn how to integrate any Revolabs product into any environment.

The Revolabs Academy courses will cover a variety of topics including an overview of wireless microphone applications; maintaining RF stability and avoiding interference; and configuration, maintenance, and repair procedures. In addition, attendees will learn the basics of gain structure, acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and other DSP and video codec-related topics, and how they relate to a Revolabs system.

The Revolabs Academy trainings will take place from 1-5 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

Dec. 5, 2012BoltonBolton Whites Hotel

Feb. 20, 2013LondonAMX London

April 17, 2013AscotSunningdale Park Hotel

For more information, contact Phil Stanley at pstanley@revolabs.com or visit http://www.revolabs.com/News/Upcoming-Events/Europe.aspx.

About Revolabs

Revolabs Inc. is the premier provider of wireless audio solutions for unified communications, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications across a wide range of markets. Offering unmatched audio quality that allows users to "hear every word," the company's wireless conferencing and microphone systems are utilized across the globe for a variety of applications, from webcasts and video conferencing to podcasts and broadcasting. Combining the ultimate in flexibility with sleek, stylish form factors, Revolabs solutions cut the cord, facilitating natural mobility by allowing participants to move about a workspace and still be heard, without being held back by wires. Leading the way in innovation, the company continues to add to its portfolio of value-added audio systems with products such as the new Revolabs FLX(TM) wireless conference phone, which provides superior performance for video and audio conference calls, public address systems, and more. Revolabs systems are secure (encrypted), rechargeable (environmentally friendly), and GSM-impervious. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., and can be reached at +1-800-326-1088 or www.revolabs.com.

