Royal Albert Hall Taps Riedel for Intercom System Upgrade

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that London’s Royal Albert Hall has installed a new Bolero wireless intercom system. The deployment was made as part of the venue’s continued expansion and upgrade of in-house audio equipment and services.

Visiting productions at the Royal Albert Hall use the Bolero intercom system for behind-the-scenes communications during live shows.

“After renting communications systems from a different manufacturer, we chose Bolero for our permanent in-house wireless intercom,” said Ben Evans, audio operations manager at the Royal Albert Hall. “It’s a user-friendly system that gives our clients clear, reliable audio, and it integrates seamlessly with the gear most of them use. The fact that there’s no complex license management was also a significant factor in our decision, and the system's network-based flexibility was a key advantage over competitors’ point-to-point solutions.”

(From left): Ben Evans, former audio operations manager, Royal Albert Hall; Nacho Lee, program manager, global events, Riedel; Liam Croft, audio project manager, Royal Albert Hall. (Image credit: Riedel Communications)

A 153-year-old London venue, the Royal Albert Hall is a highly flexible space with various stage configurations and performance locations. It hosts diverse events, such as rock/pop concerts, orchestral performances, spoken word performances, sports, ballets, ballroom dancing, book launches and poetry. Events rotate in and out quickly, so the venue requires a reliable, scalable communication system that can accommodate the high turnover.

The Royal Albert Hall’s in-house technical services—lighting, rigging, audio, communications—are a selling point for production companies and attract high-profile productions. In 2018, the venue formed an in-house audio team to improve the audience experience. The venue partnered with manufacturer d&b audiotechnik for a permanent PA system, with additional investments in sound desks, microphones, and monitors. Then came the communications system.

“We have a reputation as a trusted technical partner in the events industry,” Evans continued. “Working with Riedel — and having the Bolero comms system onboard — bolsters that reputation and helps us to generate revenue.”

Riedel said the Bolero provdes more channels, better infrastructure and better range, compatibility, and connectivity than the hall’s previous system. It also offers efficient configuration for a range of different events. Interoperability with other equipment means that it is ready to go should issues arise. For example, when a visiting production’s own wireless communications system failed midshow, the crew maintained continuity by switching to the Bolero system employed by the Royal Albert Hall.

The Bolero is used daily as a production communications and talkback system. Communication extends beyond traditional stage teams and show callers. A “shout system” allows front-of-house and monitor engineers to communicate. Separate communication rings simplify interaction for lighting/show callers, audio teams and production. The venue can increase the size of the system for complex productions by adding extra rings.

Likewise, when a large-scale event requires more than the 10 wireless packs already in permanent inventory, the venue can easily scale up by renting additional packs or antennas, it said. For example, the 2024 Olivier Awards needed 30 packs, plus additional Riedel Artist mainframes and panels. In that scenario, the in-house system interfaced with a large Artist setup serving 30-plus users across various site locations.

“The Royal Albert Hall’s technical services are a key part of its brand, and we’re grateful to play a role in the venue’s technical excellence and reliability,” Nacho Lee, program manager of global events at Riedel Communications, said. “The traveling productions that visit the hall can trust Bolero to work with whatever equipment they bring in, and its reliability allows teams to focus on events without worrying about communication failures.”

More information on Riedel Communications products is available at www.riedel.net.