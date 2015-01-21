Flashpoint’s New CoolVee7 Continuous Output Photo and Video Light Available Exclusively from Adorama

Brand new continuous output cool lighting solution from Flashpoint makes studio product photography and interview lighting a breeze; complete with modifiers and control options to customize lighting, the CoolVee7 offers power and versatility at an affordable price

New York, NY – January 20, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is now shipping the new Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Light, a complete solution for continuous fluorescent lighting, both for video and studio photography lighting. The newest lighting solution from Flashpoint, the CoolVee7 features seven cool-running, daylight fluorescent spiral lamps that deliver a total output equivalent of up to 760W of tungsten lighting. Offering the best in versatility, the unit sports four switches that control which lamps are on or off in almost any configuration and power output required.

The Flashpoint CoolVee7 comes with two light modifiers, providing a wide variety of lighting options, especially when combined with the ability to customize the lamp settings. The detachable, pebble-finished reflector creates a wide, soft and even light spread, offering a brighter, more direct light. For a more glamorous, glowing effect, the octagonal softbox can be attached to achieve softer lighting. A removable inner scrim offers even more flexibility in light output, enabling varying levels of diffusion. Both light modifiers for the Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Light are perfect for exceptional lighting in any photo or video production, particularly when it comes to studio product photography and interview lighting.

The Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Light Ships With:

Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Lamp Head

Reflector

Octagon Softbox and Support Rods

Seven Daylight Compact Fluorescent 32w 120v Bulbs

Removable Inner Diffuser

Power Cable

User Manual

One-Year Warranty

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Light is available now for 199.95 USD. The Flashpoint 30w Spiral Fluorescent Replacement Bulb is available for 3.95 USD. The Flashpoint 45w Spiral Fluorescent Upgrade Bulb can be purchased for 5.65 USD.

To purchase, and for additional information on the Flashpoint CoolVee7 Video Light, please visitwww.adorama.com.

