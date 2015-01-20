Vidcheck Partners with EMEA Gateway to Expand Middle East Sales

BRISTOL, UK, 20 January 2015 – Vidcheck, a UK specialist supplier of software for automated quality control and correction of video and audio media files, today announced the appointment of EMEA Gateway as their sales representation company for the Middle East to expand their sales reach in the region.

The appointment is effective immediately as a prelude to Vidcheck’s first time at CABSAT 2015 as an exhibitor. The company will feature the latest versions of ‘Vidchecker’ and ‘Vidfixer’ products, which provide automatic quality control (AQC) and correction of file-based media in broadcast workflows.

Vidcheck Sales Director Simon Begent said, "We recognise the rapidly growing importance of the broadcast industry in the Middle East and the need for automated QC and correction in file-base workflows, which makes it the perfect time to introduce our unique products to customers in the region."

“Vidcheck is a well-respected and successful software design company in the UK and we are very excited about supporting the company’s expansion plans into the Middle East market and driving sales revenue,” said Guy Elliott, Managing Director of EMEA Gateway. “Vidchecker is tried and tested QC software and already has an extensive client list in Europe and North America.”

Vidcheck will exhibit on Stand E3-45, UK Pavilion, at CABSAT 2015 from 10-12 March.

About Vidcheck

Vidcheck supplies class-leading software for automated quality control and automated correction of file-based media. Vidcheck personnel have unrivalled experience in the QC of file-based video, having been closely involved in this market from the start.

Vidcheck’s software comprise award-winning software-only automated quality control packages, providing a comprehensive check of the overall file, video and audio parameters in file-based media with intelligent correction of most common errors that can occur in the video and audio.

Currently in use with most major broadcasters and with content distributors, archive organisations and post production companies, Vidchecker and Vidfixer focus on checking the parameters and settings that people typically get wrong in preparation and exchange of file-based media between post production, distribution and broadcast.

Using the latest software technology, it automatically takes advantage of multi-core and multi-thread processors to process multiple files simultaneously and quickly.

About EMEA Gateway

EMEA Gateway provides sales and marketing expertise in the broadcast and media industry to facilitate sales between technology manufacturers and the end users through its strongnetwork of sales channelsin Europe, Middle East and Africa. EMEA Gateway offers its clients the opportunity to outsource their sales and marketing activities and in doing so they can take full advantage of EMEA Gateway’s established reseller networks and dynamic routes to market.

With over 25 years of experience in selling to broadcast and media end users in the region, EMEA Gateway provides a single point of contact for businesses that wish to create an individual tailored program to cover all of outsourced sales activities. This in turns will enable manufacturers to accelerate their businesses expansion plans and establish their products and services into the EMEA regions at a very low cost of entry. EMEA Gateway is based in Bracknell, Berkshire, in the UK. For more information, please go to http://www.emea-gateway.com

