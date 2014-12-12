The Tiffen Company’s Lowel PRO Power LED – Serious Lights, Serious Kits

A compact LED lighting solution for the run and gun shooter, the PRO Power LED allows photographers and videographers to get the most out of their location

Hauppauge, New York – December 11, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, today announced that the PRO Power LED, Lowel’s newest LED lighting solution, is now available for purchase.

The Lowel PRO Power LED is a compact focusing light available in hi-CRI tungsten or daylight color, with impressive output and a wide fresnel 8:1 focus range. It is comparable to a 150w tungsten-halogen fixture with similar optics. Dimmable without color shift, the light works with both AC power and its special DC accessory battery system, which can clamp-mount to the stand or be used with a shoulder strap for handheld lighting. The Lowel PRO light is perfect for on-the-go shooting and small location studio setups.

Lowel has always gone the extra mile in quality of design and product manufacturing with the real world needs of the location shooter in mind. As such, the PRO Power LED has a host of available light control and mounting accessories available, plus a full range of compact and versatile lighting kits.

Pricing and Availability

The Lowel PRO Power LED is now available for $850.00 USD. For purchasing details, technical specifications, and other information, please visit http://lowel.tiffen.com/pro-power-led/.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

