CCW 2014: Facilis Releases TerraBlock Version 6.1

HUDSON, MA - This week, at the Content and Communications World (CCW) Expo 2014 in New York, Facilis Technology will showcase the latest update for its TerraBlock shared storage system for content creation and post production. Originally previewed at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2014 in Amsterdam, TerraBlock V6.1 is available today, and will be on display for CCW attendees to check out November 12-13 in Facilis’ booth (#1042). The update boasts performance enhancements, improved interoperability with third party applications and more.

“At Facilis, we’re continually working to bring TerraBlock users new features that help expand their creative capabilities while also simplifying day-to-day operations,” said Facilis Technology Vice President Jim McKenna. “TerraBlock Version 6.1 is a reflection of our ongoing efforts, and we look forward to sharing our latest update with the community this week at CCW.”

Key TerraBlock V6.1 features include:

- Support for Apple® OSX Yosemite 10.10

- Qualification of RED EPIC DRAGON® 6K workflows

- Qualification for NewTek TriCaster Capture to Multi-user Write volumes

- Volume Monitor for tracking available space and locating volumes

- Support in LDAP/Active Directory for nested groups and users across Organization Units (OU’s)

- Apple® Final Cut Pro® X 10.1.3 support for Multi-user Write Libraries

- Shared File System performance and compatibility enhancements

- Support for Avid® Media Composer® 8.2

- Qualified Sonnet Twin 10G Thunderbolt™ 2

Facilis TerraBlock is a multi-platform, high-performance shared storage solution for post production and content creation. Supporting 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet through Facilis’ Shared File System, the high-capacity solution enables flexible, collaborative workflows, and supports a wide range of industry-standard creative applications and formats.

TerraBlock V6.1 is available today free of charge to customers holding a current support contract. For a complete list of features and additional information, drop by Facilis' CCW booth #1042 or visit: www.facilis.com.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment – boutique, mid-size or large – and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/

